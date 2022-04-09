ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

NC Central defense adjusts well to new scheme

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBqTI_0f4eMksN00

It was official the spring game for NC Central, but it felt like homecoming in O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

Saturday was a crisp early spring day in Durham but the balmy temperatures didn’t keep fans and supporters away.

As is often the case in spring games, the defense was ahead of the offense. NCCU head coach Trei Oliver is a defensive guy, so that didn’t bother him. But considering he just brought in a new defensive coordinator (former NC A&T assistant Courtney Coard) at the start of last month, the fact that his defense performed solidly only added to his disposition.

“I thought they got they got lined up (correctly). We had a new scheme coming in and they’ve only had 12 practices to work on it. I thought they got lined up (correctly), I didn’t see a lot of mental rust. And I thought they flew around early on. I didn’t like what we did late in the redzone, we gave up a few scores there. But for the most part, the guys got lined up, knew what to do and they played fairly hard.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VCQxZ_0f4eMksN00
Quarterback Davius Richard tried to navigate the NCCU defense.

Oliver may not have liked what he saw out of his defense near the end of the scrimmage, but a couple of late scores were probably good for the confidence of the offense. The defensive line got to quarterbacks Davius Richard and Walker Harris seemingly at will through the first three-and-a-half quarters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNuBg_0f4eMksN00
NCCU quarterback Walker Harris evades the heavy pass rush in NCCU’s spring game.

“We moved the ball well. We have to finish drives,” Oliver said. “I thought up front we had some guys out and I thought we got a little winded — which happens during the spring.”

Oliver highlighted offensive line play and the defensive backfield as two areas he would like to see more improvement in as spring practice comes to a close.

“We need to continue to progress to work and get better. We have three more days next week to clean some days up,” Over said. “We need to get healthy, and then we’ll pick up where we left off this summer.”

NC Central finished 6-5 overall last season, going 4-1 in the MEAC to finish second in the conference. It opens up its regular season on Sept. 3 in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium against archival North Carolina A&T.

The post NC Central defense adjusts well to new scheme appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Football
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Surprise Visit

Arch Manning appears to be adding another contender to his recruitment list, and it’s a surprising addition. Up to this point Manning – the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle – had only been considering powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t appear those are his only finalists.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trei Oliver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
HBCU Gameday

Alabama State has no problem with rival A&M on the diamond

Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State pounded out eight hits and the Hornets used the arms of a pair of pitchers in a 10-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) victory over Alabama A&M on Friday night at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex. Alabama State (16-14, 8-2 SWAC) jumped ahead early with the long ball before […] The post Alabama State has no problem with rival A&M on the diamond appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc A T#North Carolina A T#American Football#Nc Central#Nccu
cbs19news

UVA seniors clinch match against Wake Forest on Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- No. 14 Virginia celebrated Senior Day in style with both seniors helping to clinch a 5-2 win over Wake Forest at the Virginia Tennis Facility. Senior Amber O'Dell combined with Elaine Chervinsky to win the doubles point for UVA, while senior Sofia Munera clinched the...
WAKE FOREST, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

East Coast Step Show to return to Fayetteville after seven-year hiatus

After seven years away, the East Coast Step Show will return to Fayetteville, where it started in 1998. The show is April 16 at the Crown Theatre, 1960 Coliseum Drive. The show features multiple college step teams from along the east coast including from Virginia; Durham, Baltimore, Maryland and New Haven, Connecticut. There will also be a middle school team from Hoke County.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy