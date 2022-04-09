ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

Texas woman charged with murder for self-abortion released on bail

By Adam Schrader
 1 day ago
April 9 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who was charged with murder after performing an abortion on herself was released from jail Saturday on a $500,000 bond.

Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday by the Starr County Sheriff's Office and charged with murder after law enforcement learned she "intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual by self-induced abortion," KVEO-TV reported.

"Lizelle has been released on bail and has secured legal counsel," according to the La Frontera Fund, which supports abortion rights. "With permission from her family, Frontera Fund has started a legal defense and reconciliation fund to support Lizelle and her family."

Officials with the Starr County Sheriff's Office and the Starr County Jail reached by United Press International refused to comment on or confirm Herrera's arrest.

The Frontera Fund organized protesters to demonstrate outside the Starr County Jail on Saturday, according to a post made to Facebook.

"Show up in support of Lizelle Herrera who is being wrongfully charged with murder," the organization said. "Policing pregnant people is WRONG regardless of pregnancy outcomes."

It was not immediately clear under which Texas laws Herrera had been charged.

John Holmes
17h ago

Nathan Lane had the perfect line about abortion in the movie The Birdcage…..”If you are so concerned about women killing their unborn child, then just kill the mother first!” As long as we are going back to the middle ages…just make stoning women legal, hell, just make murder of women by their family members legal! Would certainly prevent a lot of problems! For a party that claims to be afraid of Islamic laws creeping into our judicial systems…they are certainly doing everything possible to hasten its arrival! It all stems back to allowing women and blacks the right to vote! Get rid of that and we can MAGA!

