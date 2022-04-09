Taylor Swift, `Cobra Kai' Among Top Nominees for Kids' Choice Award

Photo: Getty Images

SANTA MONICA (CNS) - Taylor Swift, Adele, ``Cobra Kai'' and ``High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'' are among the top nominees heading into tonight's traditionally green-slime-filled Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Swift and Adele are both nominated for favorite female artist, as are Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Lady Gaga. Competing for favorite male artist are Bruno Mars, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber. Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd.

``High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'' is up for favorite TV show honors, competing with ``Are You Afraid of the Dark?,'' ``Danger Force,'' ``Raven's Home,'' ``That Girl Lay Lay'' and ``The Baby-Sitters Club.'' ``Cobra Kai,'' meanwhile, leads the nominations for favorite family TV show, a category that also includes ``iCarly,'' ``Loki,'' ``WandaVision,'' ``The Flash'' and ``Young Sheldon.''

The annual awards show, honoring younger viewers' favorite stars, sports figures, musicians, movies and TV programs, is known for its liberal doses of green slime dumped on celebrities to the delight of the audience.

Nickelodeon officials vowed that Saturday's event will be a ``night filled with 1,000 epic slimings and dozens of fun-filled pranks celebrating fan- favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more.''

Among those scheduled to serve as presenters at the event -- and thus becoming potential slime victims -- are Adele, Awkwafina, Eilish, Cardi B, Grande, Tom Holland, LeBron James, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran and Swift.

The event will be hosted by actress Miranda Cosgrove and four-time Super Bowl-winning tight end Rob Gronkowski. First Lady Jill Biden will make a special appearance, delivering a video message about the resilience of today's youngest generation, especially children of military members and veterans, and encourage America's youth to keep giving back to their communities.

``The first lady has long proven her commitment to youth and to families and we are so honored to have her on this year's Kids' Choice Awards,'' said Marva Smalls, Nickelodeon's executive vice president for public affairs and global head of inclusion. The awards are chosen by fan voting.

Here is a complete list of nominees:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

``Are You Afraid of the Dark?''

``Danger Force''

``High School Musical: The Musical: The Series''

``Raven's Home''

``That Girl Lay Lay''

``The Baby-Sitters Club''

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

``Cobra Kai''

``iCarly''

``Marvel Studios' Loki''

``Marvel Studios' WandaVision''

``The Flash''

``Young Sheldon''

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

``American Idol''

``Kids Baking Championship''

``LEGO Masters''

``America's Got Talent''

``The Masked Singer''

``Wipeout''

FAVORITE CARTOON

``Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous''

``Looney Tunes Cartoons''

``SpongeBob SquarePants''

``Teen Titans Go!''

``The Loud House''

``The Smurfs''

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Havan Flores (Chapa/Volt, ``Danger Force'')

Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club; Gabby Lewis,``Are You Afraid of the Dark?'')

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, ``High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'')

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, ``Raven's Home'')

Sofia Wylie (Gina, ``High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'')

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, ``That Girl Lay Lay'')

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, ``The Astronauts''; Luke McCoy, ``Are

You Afraid of the Dark?'')

Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester/Captain Man, ``Danger Force'')

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, ``High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'')

Luca Luhan (Bose/Brainstorm, ``Danger Force'')

Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, ``Bunk'd'')

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, ``Tyler Perry's Young Dylan'')

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, ``Marvel Studios'

WandaVision'')

Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, ``Marvel Studios' Hawkeye'')

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, ``Cobra Kai'')

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, ``iCarly'')

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, ``Cobra Kai'')

Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, ``Black-ish,'' ``Grown-ish'')

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, ``Young Sheldon'')

Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, ``Marvel Studios' Hawkeye'')

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, ``iCarly'')

Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, ``iCarly'')

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, ``Cobra Kai'')

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, ``Marvel Studios' Loki'')

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

``Cinderella''

``Clifford the Big Red Dog''

``Disney's Jungle Cruise''

``Space Jam: A New Legacy''

``Spider-Man: No Way Home''

``Tom & Jerry: The Movie''

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Angelina Jolie (Thena, ``Marvel Studios' Eternals'')

Camila Cabello (Cinderella, ``Cinderella'')

Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, ``Disney's Jungle Cruise'')

Emma Stone (Estella/Cruella, ``Disney's Cruella'')

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, ``Marvel Studios'

Black Widow'')

Zendaya (MJ, ``Spider-Man: No Way Home''; Chani, ``Dune'')

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, ``Disney's Jungle Cruise''; John Hartley,

``Red Notice'')

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, ``F9: The Fast Saga'')

LeBron James (LeBron James, ``Space Jam: A New Legacy'')

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, ``Free Guy''; Nolan Booth, ``Red Notice'')

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, ``Spider-Man: No Way Home'')

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, ``F9: The Fast Saga'')

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

``Disney and Pixar's Luca''

``Disney's Encanto''

``PAW Patrol: The Movie''

``Sing 2''

``The Boss Baby: Family Business''

``The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run''

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Awkwafina (Otto, ``The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run''; Sisu,

``Raya and the Last Dragon'')

Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, ``The Addams Family 2'')

Keanu Reeves (Sage, ``The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run'')

Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, ``Sing 2'')

Scarlett Johansson (Ash, ``Sing 2'')

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, ``The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the

Run'')

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Adele

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

BTS

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

``Beautiful Mistakes,'' Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

``Best Friend,'' Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

``Leave Before You Love Me,'' Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

``Rumors,'' Lizzo featuring Cardi B

``Save Your Tears,'' The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

``STAY,'' The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Adele (UK)

Camilo (Latin America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Tems (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Rosalía (Europe)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

FAVORITE SONG

``All Too Well (Taylor's Version),'' Taylor Swift

``Bad Habits,'' Ed Sheeran

``Easy On Me,'' Adele

``Happier Than Ever,'' Billie Eilish

``Take My Breath,'' The Weeknd

``Up,'' Cardi B

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Chlóe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE ALBUM

``30,'' Adele

``Certified Lover Boy,'' Drake

``Fearless (Taylor's Version),'' Taylor Swift

``Happier Than Ever,'' Billie Eilish

``Justice,'' Justin Bieber

``Red (Taylor's version),'' Taylor Swift

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

Austin Creed

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan's World

Spencer X

Unspeakable

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Addison Rae

Charli D'Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

Miranda Sings

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Sasha Banks

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes II

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Brookhaven

Minecraft

Just Dance 2022

Mario Party Superstars