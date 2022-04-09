ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Taylor Swift, `Cobra Kai' Among Top Nominees for Kids' Choice Award

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WR4Zh_0f4eLtXT00
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA MONICA (CNS) - Taylor Swift, Adele, ``Cobra Kai'' and ``High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'' are among the top nominees heading into tonight's traditionally green-slime-filled Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Swift and Adele are both nominated for favorite female artist, as are Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Lady Gaga. Competing for favorite male artist are Bruno Mars, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber. Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd.

``High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'' is up for favorite TV show honors, competing with ``Are You Afraid of the Dark?,'' ``Danger Force,'' ``Raven's Home,'' ``That Girl Lay Lay'' and ``The Baby-Sitters Club.'' ``Cobra Kai,'' meanwhile, leads the nominations for favorite family TV show, a category that also includes ``iCarly,'' ``Loki,'' ``WandaVision,'' ``The Flash'' and ``Young Sheldon.''

The annual awards show, honoring younger viewers' favorite stars, sports figures, musicians, movies and TV programs, is known for its liberal doses of green slime dumped on celebrities to the delight of the audience.

Nickelodeon officials vowed that Saturday's event will be a ``night filled with 1,000 epic slimings and dozens of fun-filled pranks celebrating fan- favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more.''

Among those scheduled to serve as presenters at the event -- and thus becoming potential slime victims -- are Adele, Awkwafina, Eilish, Cardi B, Grande, Tom Holland, LeBron James, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran and Swift.

The event will be hosted by actress Miranda Cosgrove and four-time Super Bowl-winning tight end Rob Gronkowski. First Lady Jill Biden will make a special appearance, delivering a video message about the resilience of today's youngest generation, especially children of military members and veterans, and encourage America's youth to keep giving back to their communities.

``The first lady has long proven her commitment to youth and to families and we are so honored to have her on this year's Kids' Choice Awards,'' said Marva Smalls, Nickelodeon's executive vice president for public affairs and global head of inclusion. The awards are chosen by fan voting.

Here is a complete list of nominees:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

``Are You Afraid of the Dark?''

``Danger Force''

``High School Musical: The Musical: The Series''

``Raven's Home''

``That Girl Lay Lay''

``The Baby-Sitters Club''

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

``Cobra Kai''

``iCarly''

``Marvel Studios' Loki''

``Marvel Studios' WandaVision''

``The Flash''

``Young Sheldon''

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

``American Idol''

``Kids Baking Championship''

``LEGO Masters''

``America's Got Talent''

``The Masked Singer''

``Wipeout''

FAVORITE CARTOON

``Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous''

``Looney Tunes Cartoons''

``SpongeBob SquarePants''

``Teen Titans Go!''

``The Loud House''

``The Smurfs''

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Havan Flores (Chapa/Volt, ``Danger Force'')

Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club; Gabby Lewis,``Are You Afraid of the Dark?'')

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, ``High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'')

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, ``Raven's Home'')

Sofia Wylie (Gina, ``High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'')

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, ``That Girl Lay Lay'')

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, ``The Astronauts''; Luke McCoy, ``Are

You Afraid of the Dark?'')

Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester/Captain Man, ``Danger Force'')

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, ``High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'')

Luca Luhan (Bose/Brainstorm, ``Danger Force'')

Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, ``Bunk'd'')

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, ``Tyler Perry's Young Dylan'')

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, ``Marvel Studios'

WandaVision'')

Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, ``Marvel Studios' Hawkeye'')

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, ``Cobra Kai'')

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, ``iCarly'')

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, ``Cobra Kai'')

Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, ``Black-ish,'' ``Grown-ish'')

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, ``Young Sheldon'')

Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, ``Marvel Studios' Hawkeye'')

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, ``iCarly'')

Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, ``iCarly'')

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, ``Cobra Kai'')

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, ``Marvel Studios' Loki'')

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

``Cinderella''

``Clifford the Big Red Dog''

``Disney's Jungle Cruise''

``Space Jam: A New Legacy''

``Spider-Man: No Way Home''

``Tom & Jerry: The Movie''

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Angelina Jolie (Thena, ``Marvel Studios' Eternals'')

Camila Cabello (Cinderella, ``Cinderella'')

Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, ``Disney's Jungle Cruise'')

Emma Stone (Estella/Cruella, ``Disney's Cruella'')

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, ``Marvel Studios'

Black Widow'')

Zendaya (MJ, ``Spider-Man: No Way Home''; Chani, ``Dune'')

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, ``Disney's Jungle Cruise''; John Hartley,

``Red Notice'')

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, ``F9: The Fast Saga'')

LeBron James (LeBron James, ``Space Jam: A New Legacy'')

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, ``Free Guy''; Nolan Booth, ``Red Notice'')

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, ``Spider-Man: No Way Home'')

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, ``F9: The Fast Saga'')

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

``Disney and Pixar's Luca''

``Disney's Encanto''

``PAW Patrol: The Movie''

``Sing 2''

``The Boss Baby: Family Business''

``The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run''

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Awkwafina (Otto, ``The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run''; Sisu,

``Raya and the Last Dragon'')

Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, ``The Addams Family 2'')

Keanu Reeves (Sage, ``The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run'')

Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, ``Sing 2'')

Scarlett Johansson (Ash, ``Sing 2'')

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, ``The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the

Run'')

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Adele

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

BTS

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

``Beautiful Mistakes,'' Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

``Best Friend,'' Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

``Leave Before You Love Me,'' Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

``Rumors,'' Lizzo featuring Cardi B

``Save Your Tears,'' The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

``STAY,'' The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Adele (UK)

Camilo (Latin America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Tems (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Rosalía (Europe)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

FAVORITE SONG

``All Too Well (Taylor's Version),'' Taylor Swift

``Bad Habits,'' Ed Sheeran

``Easy On Me,'' Adele

``Happier Than Ever,'' Billie Eilish

``Take My Breath,'' The Weeknd

``Up,'' Cardi B

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Chlóe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE ALBUM

``30,'' Adele

``Certified Lover Boy,'' Drake

``Fearless (Taylor's Version),'' Taylor Swift

``Happier Than Ever,'' Billie Eilish

``Justice,'' Justin Bieber

``Red (Taylor's version),'' Taylor Swift

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

Austin Creed

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan's World

Spencer X

Unspeakable

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Addison Rae

Charli D'Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

Miranda Sings

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Sasha Banks

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes II

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Brookhaven

Minecraft

Just Dance 2022

Mario Party Superstars

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Billie Eilish Shut Out at the 2022 Grammys

For the past two years, Billie Eilish has done very well at the Grammy Awards, taking home the trophy for Record of the Year in 2020 and 2021. But, tonight, at the 2022 ceremony, Eilish walked away empty-handed, despite being nominated in seven categories. Eilish’s sophomore album Happier Than Ever...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and More to Perform at 2022 Oscars

The Academy is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Oscars ceremony. On Tuesday, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced that Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform tracks nominated in the Best Song category during Sunday's 94th Oscars. Beyoncé...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Zendaya
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Shawn Mendes
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
Person
Adele
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Drake
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Puts a New Spin on Wearing a Coat at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Billie Eilish is turning heads again on the red carpet, and this time it's at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards!. The "Happier Than Ever" singer stepped out in Las Vegas on Sunday, turning heads in a bold ensemble that featured a coat -- except not how you might think. Instead of putting her arms through the sleeves, Eilish donned the outerwear through a hole at the neck of the coat, layered over a matching black draped garment with black boots. The star's look was complete with dark sunglasses and her hair in an updo.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Makes First Public Appearance Since Will Smith Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith flew solo Saturday night ... her first public appearance since her husband whacked Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jade showed up to support her pals, "Grey's Anatomy" creator and EP Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen for a gala celebrating the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in L.A.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Heidi Montag accuses Lady Gaga of destroying her music career

Heidi Montag has accused Lady Gaga of sabotaging her music career.The two stars both worked with music producer RedOne – real name Nadir Khayat – during their early years in the music industry. On a recent episode of the Unpopular with Jacques Peterson podcast, reality TV star Montag opened up about a 2009 feud over Gaga’s song “Fashion”.Montag explained that Khayat was going to have her record “Fashion,” originally written by Gaga, as long as she approved it.According to Montag, Gaga consented, saying: “Great, sure, she can have that song”.“So then I recorded it and it was my...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Programs#Wandavision
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music. The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, stepping into awards ceremony hosting duties directly on the heels of last Sunday’s Oscars infamous slap between presenter Chris Rock and guest Will Smith. Performers for the 2022 Grammys ranged from best new artist nominee Olivia Rodrigo to previous big winner Billie Eilish, with Lady Gaga, J Balvin, BTS, Brandi Carlile, John Legend and more taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Floor8

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards: Who was nominated for what?

Nickelodeon on Wednesday unveiled the nominees for the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards, adding that iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski have been tapped to host the in-person show on April 9. First-time nominees include Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Elizabeth Olsen, Awkwafina, The Kid LaROI, and Doja Cat....
NFL
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Carolina' Already Faces Controversy Even Before It Drops

Taylor Swift took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her involvement in the film version of Delia Owens' 2018 blockbuster novel, "Where the Crawdads Sing." Taylor Swift acknowledged to being a big admirer of the novel and wanting to compose music for the future film. A teaser for the film includes a sample of Taylor's new song "Carolina," and fans positively went wild with the knowledge that soon enough, a new Taylor Swift song will drop.
MUSIC
NME

Avril Lavigne wants Kristen Stewart to play her in a biopic

Avril Lavigne has said she wants Kristen Stewart to play her in a biopic. While on the red carpet at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the singer was asked about who she’d want to play her in a movie about her life. After a pause, Lavigne said: “Like Kristen...
CELEBRITIES
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy