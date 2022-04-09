ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Harsin addresses hospitalized former Auburn football quarterback Jeff Klein

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
 1 day ago

AUBURN — Former Auburn football quarterback Jeff Klein is hospitalized with an unknown illness that has him "fighting for his life," according to former Auburn teammate Cole Cubelic.

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin addressed Klein on Saturday after Auburn's A-Day spring game.

"I do want to send our thoughts and prayers out to Jeff Klein, former Auburn QB," Harsin said. "Was recently hospitalized. We're wishing him a speedy recovery. And I know Cole, who was out there today on the field, those guys are good friends. And definitely a guy that has been a part of this program."

A-DAY: The state of Auburn football after 2022 A-Day spring game: What Bryan Harsin needs to address

QB BATTLE: This quarterback stood out most in Auburn football's spring game, and other A-Day observations

Cubelic, now an analyst for ESPN and SEC Network, was providing color commentary from the scrimmage Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. He has set up a GoFundMe page for Klein. The description says: "Severe back pain led to an MRI that revealed spots on his lower back. Unfortunately, Jeff’s condition has rapidly become more drastic and equally challenging to the doctors since his admittance."

Klein is at Piedmont Columbus Regional in Columbus, Georgia, according to the GoFundMe.

Klein played for Auburn from 1999-2001. He was 97-for-197 passing in his Auburn career, throwing for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns.

"If you have had the unforgettable pleasure of spending time with Jeff & (his wife) Adrienne, one can bet that you were smiling big or laughing until you cried," Cubelic wrote on the GoFundMe page. "You would always leave them with feelings of being uplifted, encouraged, and thankful to call them your friends."

