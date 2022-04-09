Bottega Louie

Mario’s Peruvian And Seafood is a Hollywood spot that specializes in, you guessed it, delicious seafood. Their ceviche mixto is a heaping mix of white fish, shrimp, and squid that gets lightly cured in fresh lemon juice. As per tradition, this all comes with boiled potatoes, steamed corn, and fresh red onion, making it a perfect size for sharing. Mario’s also has a fantastic chicharron de calamares (crispy fried squid) served with tartar sauce and pickled red onion salsa. It’s served hot and fresh from the fryer and goes great with either a fresh spritz of lemon or their ají salsa. Expect to see people hoarding to-go cups of this green sauce in their bags because it’s seriously delicious, spicy, and tart from the chili’s sharp citrus flavor.

