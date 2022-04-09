ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bottega Louie

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBottega Louie on LA’s Grand Avenue, a gourmet bakery and restaurant serves both sweet and savory, from macarons and cakes to pizza and steak. Upon entering the restaurant, guests are greeted by a colorful display case, lined with dozens of flavors of macarons, cakes and other desserts for purchase. Walking further...

The Kitchn

I Worked at a Popular NYC Pasta Restaurant and This Is the Italian Condiment I Swear By (Bonus: it’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I was a line cook at Misi, guests would frequently peer into the open kitchen and ask me what my favorite dish is. Time after time, I always found myself responding with the leeks. Leeks, really? But these leeks are special. They’re roasted until tender, slathered in a spicy and bright anchovy vinaigrette, topped with Sicilian pistachios, and finished with a drizzle of a very special ingredient: Italian-imported TuttoCalabria Calabrian Chili Oil. This sumptuous condiment makes any vegetable — even one as simple as leeks — so, so tasty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Food Beast

How To Make Birria Lasagna

For those who love birria, Del Real Foods just dropped a Birria Taco Kit that simplifies making the braised, shredded beef at home. It makes 5 double-stacked tacos in just 5 minutes of heating, making it a super quick option for a tasty gluten-free meal - or something fun you can use to transform into a creative new dish.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Mario's Peruvian & Seafood

Mario’s Peruvian And Seafood is a Hollywood spot that specializes in, you guessed it, delicious seafood. Their ceviche mixto is a heaping mix of white fish, shrimp, and squid that gets lightly cured in fresh lemon juice. As per tradition, this all comes with boiled potatoes, steamed corn, and fresh red onion, making it a perfect size for sharing. Mario’s also has a fantastic chicharron de calamares (crispy fried squid) served with tartar sauce and pickled red onion salsa. It’s served hot and fresh from the fryer and goes great with either a fresh spritz of lemon or their ají salsa. Expect to see people hoarding to-go cups of this green sauce in their bags because it’s seriously delicious, spicy, and tart from the chili’s sharp citrus flavor.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Holey Bagel

If you’re someone who likes going for bagel flavors that are beyond the classic sesame, plain, or everything, head to Holey Bagel. They make spinach, sun-dried tomato, and chocolate chip bagels, to name a few. And not only are they built to break you out of your usual bagel routine, they’re all delicious. We especially love them with their housemade chive cream cheese, or as a fluffy egg sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Easter Menu & It’s Full Of Easy-to-Make Italian Classics

Easter will be here before you know it, and if you haven’t already, it’s time to start planning a menu. Will you serve classic ham or turkey dinner, complete with delicious sides and deviled eggs? Or, will go a less traditional route and try something new? If you want to serve an Italian dinner, then you have to check out Giada de Laurentiis’ new Easter menu — it’s packed full of easy-to-make dishes from Italy. It all looks so amazing!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Dish That Makes Gordon Ramsay Rethink His Omnivore Lifestyle

Over the course of his culinary career, Gordon Ramsay has cooked — and eaten — a lot of different foods and dishes. Not only is he a professionally trained chef and owner of multiple restaurants around the world; he's also served as a host and judge on numerous popular cooking shows including "MasterChef" and "Hell's Kitchen." After so many years in the industry, Ramsay has developed notoriously strong opinions about certain dishes.
RECIPES
Mashed

Bobby Flay Says This Amalfi Antipasto Dish Is One Of His Favorites

Visitors to the longstanding Las Vegas hotel and casino, Caesars Palace, have Bobby Flay to thank for the addition of an on-site Italian dining option, which opened just last year. According to a Caesars Palace press release, Amalfi was inspired by Flay's famous travels to Italy and its beloved Amalfi Coast. The famous chef explained the appeal of the region's cuisine in the press release, saying "Food in Amalfi is known for two things, the fish that comes out of the water and pasta."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock Bar Louie opening pushed to April

The Bar Louie location set for 270 Bass Pro Drive, Round Rock, has been delayed until April, according to a company representative. A mid-March opening for the restaurant had previously been announced. The gastropub's menu includes burgers, pasta, seafood, cocktails and beer. The first Bar Louie was opened in Addison, Texas, in 1990. Multiple locations were closed when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2020 to strengthen its financial standing. www.barlouie.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Taste Of Home

How Jewish Food Influencer Jake Cohen Celebrates Passover

Long before his videos on how to braid made him an Instagram and TikTok star, Jake Cohen loved his Aunt Susie’s tomato-braised brisket and his mother’s matzo ball soup. But in the Cohen household, such traditional Jewish fare was reserved for High Holy Days like Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, when everyone would gather at the family’s Queens, New York, apartment. “Growing up, I didn’t have a strong connection with my Jewish identity,” Jake says.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Asparagus Salad

This vibrant (and coincidentally vegan) salad takes full advantage of sweet spring asparagus. It’s a celebration of the season’s bounty: crisp asparagus, sweet green peas, tender leeks, and lots of fresh herbs. Together they join forces for one showstopping bowl. The best way to preserve the freshness and...
RECIPES
Community Impact Austin

Growing meat lover’s destination Louie’s Craft BBQ a mainstay in downtown Buda

Coming from a background in software and tech, Matt Carver, owner of Louie’s Craft BBQ, did not envision getting involved in the barbecue industry. After moving to Austin 15 years ago, he said he realized that Tex-Mex and Texas barbecue stood out the most about the city. Carver discovered a passion for visiting barbecue places across Texas and wanted to get involved in the business.
BUDA, TX
London Bruncher

Spring Vegetable Quiche Recipe

This vegetarian quiche recipe has a velvety, custardy filling paired with fresh spring vegetables like peas, asparagus, and spinach, then topped with creamy goat cheese and pea shoots.
The Kitchn

Matzo with Avocado and Grated Egg

TikTok food trends may come and go, but Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh (aka @healthyishfoods) has cracked the code on a classic with her viral recipe for grated egg toast. When grated, the hard-boiled egg takes on a fluffy-yet-rich texture that somehow manages to improve on what was already a great combination: avocado and eggs. In the original TikTok, the Colorado-based recipe developer uses sourdough bread, Kewpie mayonnaise, and Sriracha. I’ve adapted the recipe to make it kosher for Passover by using a sheet of matzo, softened Kosher for Passover butter, and crushed chile flakes.
RECIPES
ARTnews

The Best Pottery Wheels for Young Artists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Does your kid love clay? Consider purchasing them their own at-home pottery studio. Designed for small hands and equipped with a low-power motor, kid-friendly pottery wheels can help stimulate your young one’s imagination while providing them with hands-on experience with making, shaping, and changing an artwork of their own. They can use pottery wheels to make simple pots but also ornaments, little sculptures, and more. Unlike their adult counterparts, these pottery wheels typically...
DESIGN
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis Made A Liqueur-Flavored Cake That's Perfect For Easter

If you love Italian food, you likely know who Giada De Laurentiis is. The title of her first Food Network show, "Everyday Italian," arguably sums up her career of making fine Italian cuisine more accessible to the American masses. As you might expect of the famed Italophile, she not only whips up meals for everyday occasions but for holidays as well.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Time Top Gear Fed Gordon Ramsay Food Cooked With A Car Engine

Over the span of his TV career, Gordon Ramsay has encountered all sorts of dishes ranging from the stellar to the mediocre. But it's the ones deemed unfit for human consumption that provide viewers with the most entertainment. The celebrity chef has taste-tested more than his share of inedible meals. "Hell's Kitchen" contestants have served this renowned cook a Cornish hen crammed inside a pumpkin, mashed potatoes prepared with sugar, and more raw poultry than you'd find in a grocery store. One aspiring chef even presented him with an "Exotic Tartar," featuring a mix of venison, scallops, caviar, quail eggs, white chocolate, lime zest, and capers. Needless to say, Ramsay was far from impressed.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

A 5-ingredient formula for the perfectly creamy spring pea soup

I'm all about recipes that allow you to riff based on what you have on hand in your kitchen. Pantry pasta? Yes, please. A free association salad? Sign me up. My current seasonal favorite is a really simple pea soup that takes different forms based on whatever ingredients are hanging out in my crisper drawer.
RECIPES

