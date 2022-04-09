ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock City, IL

25 new oak trees planted in Rock City

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B91xa_0f4eKEtf00

ROCK CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County 4-H Forestry Club planted 25 oak tress in Rock City on Saturday.

The planting took place at the Espenscheid Forest Preserve right off of Farm School Road. The preserve was chosen because it is a public place where all members of the community can enjoy the trees. The goal is to plant the 25 tree savannas, which will help rebuild the native ecosystems.

Illinois once held 14 million acres of trees, but that number has dropped to five million due to modern development practices. An organizer for the event said that it is critical to have more oak trees in the state.

“Oak trees are kind of native to our land, and it’s obviously our state tree, and they are becoming more obsolete, and so the purpose of this event today was to plant a savanna in our county, but there are also 30 other counties in the state that are doing the same thing either today or throughout this month and it’s to help bring oak trees back to Illinois,” said Brenda Heimann, program coordinator for the Stephenson County 4-H Forestry Club.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Residents improve safety of Rockford’s Alpine Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city officials need help from residents to improve traffic safety. The Rolling Green Neighborhood Association is holding a meeting about traffic signals on Alpine Road. Two people trying to walk to the shopping center died there last year. As it is a state road, it requires state funds. State Senator […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Stephenson County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rock City, IL
Stephenson County, IL
Government
marthastewart.com

Avoid Buying These Three Invasive Plant Species While Shopping at the Garden Center This Spring

Don't let their good looks fool you: Invasive plants from the nursery can be a menace. The quick growers displace native varieties, which are necessary habitats for local insects and birds, says Chuck Bargeron, director of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia. Avoid these major offenders found at garden centers in some states—and for a comprehensive list, visit Invasive.org, a helpful invasive species identifier run by Bargeron's department.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Trees#Plant#Tree#Forestry Club#Nexstar Media Inc
Tree Hugger

How to Plant Edible Climbers and Vines

Introducing vertical elements into your garden can help ensure that you make the most of the space. Growing edible climbers and vines is one way to use any vertical space you may have. In this article, I will share some suggestions for how you might choose to incorporate them into your garden.
GARDENING
97ZOK

The Outstanding Hidden Gem Steakhouse Tucked Inside an Illinois Barn

A steakhouse couldn't get more 'underneath the radar' like this incredible restaurant inside a 19th century brick barn hidden down an alley. Creating that list would be so easy. The list would be long and filled with some of the most well-known brand names across the country. Often, those restaurants would be in trendy neighborhoods or inside a beautiful hotel.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

20 Towns That Suck The Most In Illinois

Illinois has beautiful cities and towns such as Galena, Nauvoo, Galesburg, and Quincy. However, these 20 towns and cities did not get love and some of them are pretty close to the Tri-States. Illinois is an expensive place to live and some of these towns and cities are one of...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested in shooting investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Kevon Tillman-Jackson, 18, on Saturday after officers responded to a reported shooting on Acorn Street. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 600 block of Acorn Street around 4 p.m. and found a parked car that had numerous bullet holes. Police spoke with Tillman-Jackson, who was a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy