MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced on Thursday that the state’s revised budget proposal will include direct payments of $500 for single tax filers and $1,000 for married couples. The revised budget proposal comes after an updated budget forecast in late February projected a $9.25 billion surplus – $1.5 billion more than the budget forecasted in December. “Thanks to the hard work of Minnesotans across the state, Minnesota’s economy is strong,” Walz said. “With a historic surplus, we have an opportunity to provide direct relief to Minnesotans and invest in the future of our state....

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO