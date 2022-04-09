ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Hockey: What’s Next for the Wolverines?

By Maddie Steinbock
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a gut-wrenching overtime loss to Denver, the Michigan Hockey team’s season is now over. This was a dream team, they could have won it all. However, that dream was cut short. Now, what is next for the Michigan Hockey team? What can we expect for the future?....

gbmwolverine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings Prospects Report: Frölunda Check-In

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playoffs are underway, where Detroit Red Wings prospects are making themselves known. Three of them play for Frölunda HC – the fourth seed in the SHL playoffs. Frölunda HC had a bye for the first round and took on the Växjö Lakers in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 sweep of the seven-game series to qualify for the semifinals.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Denver Pioneers crowned Frozen Four champions in 5-1 win

Minnesota started off the game strong with forward Sam Morton scoring on the powerplay. But in the third period, Denver flipped the game on its head. Forward Ryan Barrow scored at the 15:14 mark, followed by defenseman Mike Benning at the 12:27 mark. Forward Massimo Rizzo scored with four minutes to go while forwards Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright added empty-net tallies to stretch the lead.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Dylan Larkin suits up for 500th NHL game as Red Wings host Columbus

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin suited up in his 500th National Hockey League regular-season contest when he hit the ice against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Larkin, 25, was originally drafted by the Red Wings in the first round (15th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. The Waterford, MI product currently leads the Red Wings with 30 goals and 67 points in 66 games this season.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

The Pistons’ tank is over! 3 takeaways from the final game

The Detroit Pistons completed the 2021-22 season with a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, their 3rd defeat in a row. The Pistons finished the season 23-59, a slight improvement from the previous two seasons when they only won 20 games in each. The big difference this year is that there...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Preview: Red Wings to host Kids Night Saturday at Little Caesars Arena

Dylan Larkin Growth Chart available for kids in attendance, family-friendly activities planned and much more. The next generation of Detroit Red Wings fans will run the show on Saturday when the Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets for Kids Night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Hughes
Person
Hobey Baker
FanSided

FanSided

244K+
Followers
458K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy