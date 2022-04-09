ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago, IL

Winnebago church holds Easter Egg drive-thru

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yzi99_0f4eJp4z00

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline church held a now annual Easter related event on Saturday.

The Crossroads Community Church, 600 Highlands Dr., held its second annual “Easter Egg Drive-Thru” event. The turn out for the event was great, with over 100 vehicles taking part. Kids were given a basket full of different kinds of candy.

The organizers continued the event after starting it last year during COVID-19.

“It’s really our intention as a church, we do something that benefits and blesses our community,” said Community pastor Rich Sparling. “I know with last year with COVID, we put this on and it was a big hit, so we decided to try this again.”

Organizers with the church are hoping that even more people will take part in the event next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Selam Times-Journal

Happy Easter: City of Valley Grande to hold Easter Egg hunt

The City of Valley Grande announced plans for Easter at its recent city council meeting. The Valley Grande Easter Egg Hunt will be held on April 9 at Valley Grande City Park. The event will start at 11 a.m. The entire council was present: Mayor Wayne Labbe, council members Kay...
VALLEY GRANDE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Winnebago, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
Elkin Tribune

County Easter Egg hunt returns

DOBSON — A spring tradition will be returning to Surry County this year, when the Surry County Parks and Recreation holds an Easter Egg Hunt at Fisher River Park in Dobson. The hunt was an annual tradition put on by the department until 2020. That year, as was the case with most of regular public gatherings, the event was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, still in the throes of the pandemic, it was again cancelled.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
The Saginaw News

Hemlock church group plans drive-thru food giveaway

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, MI — A church’s outreach program will host a drive-thru food giveaway next month. God’s Helping Hands of Hemlock and Merrill will unload food to visitors from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, in the parking lot of Zion Lutheran Church, 17927 Dice in Richland Township.
HEMLOCK, MI
B98.5

Maine Church Announces Return Of Helicopter Easter Egg Drop

In early April of 2017, Augusta's Kennebec Community Church held one of the coolest family friendly events to ever happen in Central Maine. They held a helicopter Easter Egg drop. What is a helicopter Easter Egg drop? Well, it is exactly what it sounds like!. A low flying helicopter hovered...
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Easter Egg#Community#Covid
North Country Public Radio

A 7th grader in Canton has died

The student "will be greatly missed by his family, friends, teachers and all who knew him," said superintendent Ron Burke in an email to the school community. "This is indeed a very sad time for the Canton Central School community." NCPR is withholding the student's name due to the child's...
CANTON, NY
Q985

You Won’t Believe What Was Found In Abandoned Illinois Bonanza

Inside this abandoned Bonanza Steakhouse in Illinois, you will not believe what they found. I remember when I was a kid, my parents would go out to dinner every Friday night. Most of the time I would go with them. It was a family meal night out. We would rotate each week and hit several different places in and around the town where I grew up.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested in shooting investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Kevon Tillman-Jackson, 18, on Saturday after officers responded to a reported shooting on Acorn Street. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 600 block of Acorn Street around 4 p.m. and found a parked car that had numerous bullet holes. Police spoke with Tillman-Jackson, who was a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man killed in shooting at Loves Park Toyota dealership

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a man was shot to death in the parking lot of the Anderson Toyota car dealership, at 4100 N. Perryville Road, on Thursday afternoon, and two people are in custody. UPDATE: Police have charged Roman Richmond, 27, of Freeport, in the shooting death of employee Daniel Johnson, 29, […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy