Health secretary Sajid Javid claimed non-domicile tax status for six years when he was a banker, it has been reported. Mr Javid admitted to The Times that he had been a ‘non-dom’ between 2000 and 2006, when he was working for Deutsche Bank. The cabinet minister said he had qualified for the scheme, which allows someone to not pay UK tax on their overseas earnings, because his father was born in Pakistan. The revelation comes after The Independent revealed that the chancellor Rishi Sunak’s wife avoided UK tax on her overseas income through her non-dom status.The health secretary also...

POLITICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO