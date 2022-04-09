ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors' Jordan Poole: Available Saturday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Poole (hand) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs, C.J. Holmes...

www.cbssports.com

Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies injury report: Memphis resting Morant, other key players

The Boston Celtics will take on a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team Sunday night with playoff seeding at stake. Since the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the C's will lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win. If they lose to Memphis and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, they'll end up with the No. 4 seed and meet the Toronto Raptors in Round 1. Losses for both Boston and Philly would give the C's the No. 3 seed, thus a first-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
MEMPHIS, TN
Jordan Poole
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Off injury report

Tatum (knee) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports. After one game off against the Bucks, Tatum will return for the regular-season finale. Over his past 10 appearances, he's averaged 27.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.2 minutes.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics make unique NBA history with 51st win of season

The unprecedented in-season turnaround of the Boston Celtics now has some historical context. By finishing 51-31 after sitting under .500 (20-21) at the halfway point of the season, the Celtics have clinched the best record in league history for a team with a losing mark through 41 games. Boston was...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: C's finish season strong, clinch No. 2 seed

The Boston Celtics finished their regular season on a high note as they dominated the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. Memphis rested star point guard Ja Morant and several other key players with the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference already locked up. C's head coach Ime Udoka opted to roll with his starters for most of Sunday's matchup, resulting in a 139-110 victory that gives them the No. 2 seed in the East.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Unlikely to play vs. Cavs

Lopez is not expected to play Sunday against the Cavaliers due to back injury maintenance. Most of the Bucks' key players will not suit up for the regular-season finale Sunday. It will be an opportunity for bench players and young guys to get extra run.
NBA
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Not starting Sunday

Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Miami, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Yastrzemski is 0-for-5 with a walk to begin the season and will take a seat with southpaw Trevor Rogers starting Sunday's series finale. Heliot Ramos, Mauricio Dubon and Austin Slater will start from left to right in the outfield for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Hits injured list

Lewis (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Lewis is still working his way back from surgery to repair a torn meniscus, a procedure he underwent last May. The Mariners had said early in camp that he wasn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, and that's in fact what ended up happening, but he's been taking steps in the right direction, so his absence may not be a long one. He'll return to a very crowded outfield, as the Mariners acquired Jesse Winker from the Reds in March and promoted 21-year-old phenom Julio Rodriguez to the Opening Day roster, but he has a strong enough bat to carve out a role once he proves his health.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Bears' Matthew Adams: Headed to Chicago

Adams signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Saturday, Patrick Finley of Chicago Sun Times reports. Adams was a special teams ace for the Colts a year ago, totaling 10 tackles across 348 special-team snaps. The 2018 seventh-round pick figures to garner a similar role for the Bears in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL

