How’s the weather looking for your Saturday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Roger Griswold.

Forecast: Today will be sunny and mild again with highs in the 60s. Tonight we'll see increasing clouds with perhaps a sprinkle towards daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect on and off rain/showers -- mainly from 8 AM until 9 PM -- with highs only in the 50s.Looking ahead: Friday will be unseasonably warm with highs in the 60s and 70s. Then we turn things around on Saturday with some showers and highs only in the upper 50s to around 60. As for Sunday, we ring in spring (11:33 AM) with mainly dry conditions and highs in the 50s.

