GREENSBORO, N.C. — The drive home was nothing special. It was dark outside, but the roads were clear and dry. Bronson Hunter decided to turn on Penry Road, the short, slightly winding road that connects Wendover Road and Huffine Mill Road. Hunter was somewhere near the halfway point of the road when he saw a city bus approaching. “I was in my lane and here comes this bus going pretty fast,” Hunter said.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO