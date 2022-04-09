ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeling lucky? $268 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Are you feeling like a winner? The Powerball jackpot is up for grabs and just keeps growing.

Tonight, the winning Powerball numbers are going to be announced for the jackpot of $268 million, with a cash option of $171 million. However, there has been a delay in the announcement.

These are the top baby names in Ohio for 2022

Wednesday’s winning numbers were:

6, 42, 45, 47, 64 and Powerball 18. The Power Play is 3X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

Find out more about the jackpot right here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

