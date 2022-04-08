ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Four PR's Fall on First Day in Oxford

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD – Despite the cold temperatures, the Mississippi State track and field program still broke four personal bests on the first day of the Joe Walker Invite:. Trent Zelden extended his mark in the men's javelin. Shayla Broughton shortened her run in the women's 200m, during the first...

Kaitlin Lee signs professional softball contract with Florida Vibe

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Harrison Central Red Rebellete, Gulf Coast Bulldog, and Ole Miss Rebel Kaitlin Lee is headed back into the circle this summer after signing a professional contract with the Florida Vibe. She’ll compete in the teams inaugural season this summer. The Vibe is an independent...
Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
Seniors Lauren Ebo, Audrey Warren and Joanne Allen-Taylor move on from Texas basketball team

Texas seniors Lauren Ebo and Audrey Warren will both look to play basketball elsewhere next season. This week, theballout.com reported that both Ebo and Warren had entered the NCAA's transfer portal. Neither Ebo or Warren have publicly acknowledged their plans but their departures were confirmed to the American-Statesman by a Texas source. ...
What are we looking for from the Florida Gators at the Orange and Blue debut?

Gainesville Sun and GatorSports.com sports writer Graham Hall and columnist David Whitley talk all things University of Florida Gators sports. In today's episode the guys talk about the Orange and Blue spring game. They discuss what will be the format of the Orange and Blue game, Who are they looking forward to seeing on the field, How will Richardson and Miller perform, Will Montrell Johnson take the lead at running back, What freshman will stand out...
'I was a drug addict with a PGA Tour card'

This article originally appeared on the Fire Pit Collective, a Golf Digest content partner. Before I met Willy Wilcox, I thought nothing was more addicting than hitting a perfect golf shot on the PGA Tour. But that was before Willy called me from a drug rehab center recently to reveal he had almost died. After that close call, he was finally ready to unburden himself of all of his secrets.
