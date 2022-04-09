ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral’s McClanahan impresses on Opening Day

By Sean Barie
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OozcR_0f4eHoVu00

In terms of starting a new baseball season off on the right foot, Shane McClanahan’s season started off on whatever foot led him to hit Baltimore’s Cedric Mullens on the very first pitch of the season.

“It’s not ideal how you want to start the year but it’s all about the next batter. I hit him but it’s all about getting the next guy,” said McClanahan.

But after allowing the bases to be loaded by the Baltimore Orioles in the top of the 1st, the Cape Coral High School alum settled down and earned his sweet nickname of “Sugar Shane.”

“I’m happy with the way his stuff looks and happy with the way he settled in,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash. “Baltimore had some good at bats against him and he had to make some big pitches in multiple innings.”

In attendance to cheer on McClanahan were his friends and family making the drive from Southwest Florida.

“I’m very proud. I’m very excited to have him pitching in this capacity,” said Shane’s father Clancy. “He’s worked very hard to be in this position. He’s ready to go and wants to do well for the team.”

In his first opening day start the lefty, playing in just his first full season in the MLB, went 4.1 innings pitched while walking two and striking out seven.

The best stat of the day for McClanahan was the no earned runs he gave up.

“I felt pretty good,” said McClanahan. “It’s opening day. You wanna do the best of your ability and once I got comfortable out there and felt the mound, felt the tempo of the game, I just kind of settled in.”

The Rays went on to win the game 2-1 with McClanahan receiving a “no decision” after the Orioles tied the game after Shane’s exit.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

What To Expect At The Orioles Home Opener On Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 30th Home Opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is Monday, and the Baltimore Orioles are celebrating in style. If you plan on attending or are watching from home, here’s what to expect. The Orioles play the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 3:05 p.m., but festivities begin at 2:25 p.m. with a pre-game ceremony emceed by Orioles broadcaster Rob Long. Cedric Mullins will be presented with his Silver Slugger Award as part of the pregame ceremony. He earned his first-career Silver Slugger after setting career-highs and leading the Orioles in nearly every major offensive statistical category in 2021,...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Wander Franco has 3 hits, Rays win opener over Orioles 2-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena and the young, exciting Tampa Bay Rays are off and running again. Franco had three hits, reigning AL Rookie of the Year Arozarena singled twice, and Francisco Mejía snapped an eighth-inning tie with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly that gave the defending AL East champions a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in their season opener Friday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Baltimore Sun

An Orioles fan’s guide to Opening Day: Everything you need to know before heading to Camden Yards

The 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards has arrived, and with it comes a slew of changes to the stadium — from food to outfield dimensions, if not the product on the field. Baltimore arrives after being swept by the defending American League East champion Tampa Bay Rays to begin the season. The Orioles welcome the National League’s Milwaukee Brewers, a team that lost its opening ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Odds for Sunday, April 10 (Bring Out The Brooms)

The 2-0 Tampa Bay Rays hope to earn a series sweep to open their season as they host the 0-2 Baltimore Orioles today at 1:10 PM EST. Tyler Wells takes the mound for Baltimore today as they try to get their first victory. He hasn't started a game since 2018 and has primarily been a reliever, so we should expect a bullpen game for the Orioles.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Cape Coral, FL
Sports
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Tampa Bay Times

At Tampa Bay Rays game, check out the shoes on Joey Krehbiel

When the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles this weekend, check out the feet of Orioles relief pitcher Joey Krehbiel. The Seminole High School grad and former Ray will be sporting specially designed cleats fashioned by an Eckerd College student. The idea was sprung by Krehbiel’s agent, Tampa lawyer...
TAMPA, FL
MLB

Phillips surprises young Rays fans by running bases with them

Many of us have seen it after a professional baseball game on a Sunday, whether in the Minor Leagues or the Major Leagues: Dozens of kids running the bases, relishing the opportunity to run the same basepaths that the pros run. Well, there was one rather large kid running the...
MLB
NBC Washington

Nationals Beat Mets 4-2 After Cruz Hits 450th Home Run

Nelson Cruz hit his 450th home run and added a tiebreaking two-run single in a three-run eighth inning that lifted the Washington Nationals over the Mets 4-2 on Sunday and prevented New York from an opening four-game sweep. Washington trailed 2-1 in the eighth when Yadiel Hernández singled leading off...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy