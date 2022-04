A man has been arrested after a former England schoolboy footballer died aged 20 following a collision with a vehicle at a “car meet”.Sam Harding, a central midfielder from Stockport, was taken to hospital following the incident in Warrington, Cheshire, on Sunday night, but later died.Cheshire Police said a 21-year-old man from Morley, Leeds, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.He had been driving the vehicle involved, a black Audi S3, and was uninjured.In a tribute, Mr Harding’s family said: “Our beautiful son was tragically taken away from us on Sunday 10 April 2022.“A...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO