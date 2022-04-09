ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Georgia Democrat-turned-Republican House candidate who once called himself the ‘black Donald Trump’ says civil rights protections should not apply to gay people because 'they can actually change'

By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com
 1 day ago

A Democrat-turned Republican politician and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump has come under fire for saying that civil rights protections shouldn't extend to the LGBTQ+ community.

Vernon Jones, 61, served in the Georgia State House of Representatives as a Democrat from 1993 to 2001 and 2017 to 2021, said that gay people 'can actually change' in a podcast interview with ex-Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

'Let me tell you, civil rights for blacks and gay rights for gays are two different things,' Jones, who once called himself the 'black Donald Trump,' said on an episode of Bannon's 'War Room' podcast.

'I don't know what you are unless you tell me what you are if you're gay, but when I walk into that room, you can tell that I'm Black,' he added. 'I'm Black from cradle to grave. Let's not get that confused, but they can actually change.'

Jones, who switched parties in 2020 and endorsed Trump's re-election campaign, also said that people can 'go from being straight to being gay to being transgender and all these other genders. But when you're Black, I don't have a choice. When did gays come over here on ships?'

Vernon Jones talks with Steve Bannon on "War Room Pandemic with Stephen K Bannon," April 7
'Let me tell you, civil rights for blacks and gay rights for gays are two different things,' Jones said on an episode of Bannon's 'War Room' podcast
Jones, who once called himself the 'black Donald Trump,' switch parties in 2020 to endorse the former president's re-election campaign

Jones later reiterated his argument on Twitter, calling out the 'Rainbow Mafia' and saying the comparison between being black and being gay 'a damn lie.'

'[Martin Luther King] didn't fight for the right to read to children dressed up as a woman; he fought for REAL equality! Don't confuse it!'

Jones has always had an independent streak as a Democrat, endorsing George W. Bush for re-election in 2004.

As the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported, Jones exonerated himself after facing rape accusations in 2005 when he was De Kalb County Executive in Georgia. The woman stood by her story and the state AG said the charges were dropped because the alleged victim didn't want to go through a trial.

The woman who accused him told investigators that Jones raped her, following an encounter at his home involving her and another woman. The then-29 year old acknowledged telling Jones at the time the encounter was consensual, but did so in order to leave his home. Jones and his lawyer denied the charges and issued statements saying the contact was consensual.

In response, Jones said: 'I am not guilty, nor have I been found guilty, of any improper conduct with anyone, at any time. But, of course, the AJC knows this. It's unfortunate the AJC is choosing to dig up old, unfounded, one-sided allegations from my past (dating back as far as 30+ years) to unfairly impugn my reputation. After any and all false allegations, I have been completely exonerated.'

In August 2020, Jones, a Democrat, delivered scathing remarks at his own party at the Republican National Convention, which he accused of exploiting black voters.

'The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave the mental Plantation they've had us on for decades,' he said.

'But I have news for them: We are free people with free minds,' said Jones, at a time when Biden is holding large leads among black voters, but hopes to build a critical advantage over Hillary Clinton's performance, where black turnout dropped off from 2012.

Jones most recently spoke on behalf of Trump at a March 26 rally for the ex-president in Commerce
Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of development and acquisitions for Trump Organization Inc., left, shakes hands with Jones at a rally in March

Jones has accused Biden of being 'all talk and no action,' and has said: 'When President Trump sought to earn the Black vote, the Democratic Party leaders went crazy!'

He talked up Trump's support for historically black colleges. 'That’s right. Donald Trump did that.,' he said.

Jones has accused Democrats of having 'turned their backs on our brave police officers' in 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

Trump pushed Jones to run for Congress in 2022 to clear a pathway to the Republican nomination for ex-Senator David Perdue to run against Georgia's conservative Governor Brian Kemp.

#Black People#Gay People#Gay Rights#Racism#Democrat#Republican#House
