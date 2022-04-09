ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMILY PRESCOTT: Tough love to keep the kids in line? Absolutely, says Joanna Lumley

By Emily Prescott
 1 day ago

In Absolutely Fabulous, her riotous character Patsy wouldn't have understood the meaning of the word discipline.

In real life though, Joanna Lumley is distinctly old-school, at least when it comes to keeping children in line.

'I know we are not allowed to do slapping any more,' reflected the 75-year-old star during a talk about the true meaning of 'compassion' in Oxford last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4KfQ_0f4eGkWH00
Joanna Lumley is distinctly old-school, at least when it comes to keeping children in line

'I understand that it can lead to violence – and that's indefensible,' she added, 'but if I hadn't been slapped, I'd literally be in jail now.'

Lumley's belief in a bit of tough love is partly the result of her despair at the sight of children locked on to screens.

'Put the screen away,' she beseeched the audience.

'We are so glued to screens we have forgotten how to think. We react to things. We're not proactive.'

The remedy begins, she added, 'by talking to children'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mlo0n_0f4eGkWH00
In Absolutely Fabulous, her riotous character Patsy wouldn't have understood the meaning of the word discipline

Crush of the week: Danielle de Niese

My crush of the week is Australian opera sensation Danielle de Niese.

The 42-year-old soprano counts Bruno Tonioli among her fans and will soon be appearing on BBC Two screens in the one-woman musical play La Voix Humaine.

And Danielle truly suffers for her art – she had to move in with friends to be away from her two children during filming because, to save her singing voice, she wasn't allowed to speak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGuDv_0f4eGkWH00
My crush of the week is Australian opera sensation Danielle de Niese. The 42-year-old soprano counts Bruno Tonioli among her fans and will soon be appearing on BBC Two screens in the one-woman musical play La Voix Humaine

She says: 'My entire team said to me, "Do not chat to anybody after you stop filming.

'Don't go home, don't go to the shops – just shut up and save everything for the next day".

They were really quite adamant about this because anyone who knows me knows I am a talker!'

How about this for a sweet idea from national treasure Stephen Fry.

At the launch of film director Paul Feig's Artingstall Gin range at Isabel's in Mayfair, he told me that he's had 'unpleasant' experiences with friends getting aggressive after drinking whisky.

Maybe we should look to the Netherlands, he said, where cannabis is legal and as a result there's less violence after football matches.

'Someone should create some exquisite brownies,' he mused.

It's Ginger Jagger…

Her dad once urged us all to Paint It Black, now Georgia May Jagger seems to prefer orange after debuting her new flame-coloured do.

The 30-year-old model daughter of Stones front man Mick used to be dark blonde but has gone for a dazzling shade called Curious Orange from her own high-street colour brand Bleach London.

Georgia May has confessed that post-Covid she's enjoyed dressing up more and being creative. 'I'm definitely a more is more person,' she says. Hot stuff!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pemcg_0f4eGkWH00
Her dad once urged us all to Paint It Black, now Georgia May Jagger seems to prefer orange after debuting her new flame-coloured do

