Cavaliers Notes: Allen, Garland, Mobley, Love

By Arthur Hill
hoopsrumors.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cavaliers are still hoping injured center Jarrett Allen can return at some point, but he will miss Sunday’s regular season finale against the Bucks, tweets Kelsey Russo of The Athletic. Allen, who hasn’t played since fracturing his left middle finger on March 6, is listed as “out” on Cleveland’s official...

