EMILY PRESCOTT: Police called in as Dunhill scion Piers is 'targeted in blackmail plot'

By Emily Prescott
 1 day ago

Piers Dunhill appears to have it all. The great-great grandson of tobacco magnate Sir Alfred Dunhill is handsome and seemingly not short of cash.

Indeed, he's quite a man about town, and once enjoyed an entanglement with Made In Chelsea star Tabitha Willett, 30, whom he whisked off to Mykonos last summer just a month after they began dating.

However, the almost perfect façade disguises a troubling behind-the-scenes battle that has forced his family to involve the police.

Piers is said to have been subjected to a series of online and verbal allegations – and has even faced attempted blackmail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BcA4t_0f4eFaeo00
Piers Dunhill is said to have been subjected to a series of online and verbal allegations – and has even faced attempted blackmail

In a disquieting development last week, a website surfaced under the domain name 'piersdunhillconman.com' containing emphatic and damaging claims about Piers and his business, Dunhill Bismarck Group, which lists Princess Alessandra von Bismarck as co-founder.

The website has now been taken down.

Dunhill, 28 this month, says he's known the person behind the website 'for years'. A source tells me that Piers and other members of the family are nearly at their wits' end.

'An individual has been posting on YouTube under a fake account he set up in Piers' name,' I'm told.

'He originally posted in his own name and then changed to a fake account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJp1e_0f4eFaeo00
Dunhill is quite a man about town, and once enjoyed an entanglement with Made In Chelsea star Tabitha Willett, 30, (pictured) whom he whisked off to Mykonos last summer just a month after they began dating

'He has been blackmailing Piers and upsetting the entire family with thousands of WhatsApp messages. Piers's family has spoken to the police about it.'

I understand that Dunhill's antagonist is known to the family, who have approached his relatives to persuade him to end his campaign.

'It's extremely serious and simply has to stop,' the source says.

In 2020, Dunhill and his sister, Natasha, 29, became directors of their mother Alexandra's cannabidiol health firm, Alexandra Dunhill Limited, but resigned a year later.

He now concentrates on Dunhill Bismarck Group – an 'advisory boutique' that works 'in a distinct way' to help growth companies raise funds from 'our contacts from all over the world's regions'.

It's Ginger Jagger…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMSX6_0f4eFaeo00

Her dad once urged us all to Paint It Black, now Georgia May Jagger seems to prefer orange after debuting her new flame-coloured do.

The 30-year-old model daughter of Stones front man Mick used to be dark blonde but has gone for a dazzling shade called Curious Orange from her own high-street colour brand Bleach London.

Georgia May has confessed that post-Covid she's enjoyed dressing up more and being creative.

'I'm definitely a more is more person,' she says. Hot stuff!

He made millions fronting The Who.

But rocker Roger Daltrey, 78, thinks modern-day musicians would be better off doing something else.

'Streaming pays so little per play that nothing's left for the artist,' he tells me as he prepares for a solo tour.

He's already diversifying – by setting up a microbrewery in Sussex.

#Police#Blackmail#Scion#Dunhill Scion Piers#Piersdunhillconman Com#Dunhill Bismarck Group#Whatsapp
