ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Capricorn weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for April 10 – 16

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vllU_0f4eFZix00

CAPRICORN

DEC 22 - JAN 20

🔵

horoscopes live blog for the latest readings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8kXl_0f4eFZix00
A personal ambition moon lights up the end of the week and from passion to career, it’s time to get your goals identified

Luck and listening planets bond so closely in your centre of communication. And you really hear what special people are saying - plus you know what to do next.

A personal ambition moon lights up the end of the week and from passion to career, it’s time to get your goals identified. New love connects you to an old address.

Music linked to sisters can be your luck soundtrack.

DESTINY DAYS: Decide in your own time if you want to say yes on Tuesday. Embrace a new work pattern on Thursday. Make time for a weekend pamper session.

LUCKY LINKS: A silver ring with a turquoise stone. An outdoor easter

display. A family face on a celebrity news feed.

JUPITER-NEPTUNE DREAMS: Putting words together the way you want to, without pressure from time or expectations, is the gift of Neptune and Jupiter.

Yes, you can be lucky in guessing or describing based contests. But this planet conjunction, that only happens every twelve years or so, is also the creative push you need to start, or finish, a writing project that may have been around at least that long.

This can be a love, or work, speech that has the power to change everything.

Fabulous is the home of horoscopes, with weekly updates on what’s in store for your star sign as well as daily predictions.

You can also use our series of guides to find out everything from which star sign to hook up with for the steamiest sex to what it’s like to live your life totally by your horoscope.

Comments / 0

Related
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For April 2022

Aries – When Mercury moves into Taurus on April 10, your thoughts will be clearer and more concise than usual. You’ll have a relatively easy time coming to decisions because your goals and intentions will be crystal clear. Then, when Taurus season starts on April 20, things are going to calm down and level out after all of the excitement of your birthday. Even though you crave adventure, you need to enjoy the time in between events. Remember, life isn’t always going to be exciting. You have to learn to enjoy the dull moments, too. After all, there is beauty in the expected.
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Aries season: See what your horoscope says about you this month

Our Aries season (March 21-April 19) this year is truly one of the more hectic months of the year, with three prominent, multi-planet aspects unfolding. These are likely going to be both harsh and blissful, and it will take some wherewithal to stay on point within the haze and craze. Shortcuts: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, PiscesThe first major aspect is the Jupiter, Mercury and Neptune conjunction, especially strong the March 20-23, which is a perfect moment to have a conversation with the divine. Some perspective and attunement will really help, because from March...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, You’re Doing So Much Healing This Week

The vibes may feel off this week, and if you’re feeling distance from the things you love, it’s no wonder. This week begins with romantic Venus joining forces with stoic Saturn, which can change the temperature from “hot” to “cold”. Although you may feel like the spark is fading away, it’s also giving you a sobering outlook on your relationships and encouraging you to strengthen your sense of integrity. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 28, 2022 — Taurus, Libra, and Aquarius — remember, the only validation you can always rely on is the validation you give yourself.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your April 2022 Horoscope: Prepare For Relationship Shake-Ups

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re blasting toward success and moving at the speed of light. After all, your April 2022 horoscope begins with the sun in bold and unstoppable Aries. Harness your power and embrace your passion, naysayers be damned. Ready for a multifaceted month, astro babes? On April 1, a new moon in Aries will arrive late in the night, pushing you to follow your instincts and compete harder than ever. However, the sun will also be forming a conjunction with wounded Chiron, dredging up anxiety and self-doubt as you pursue your goals. Extend compassion...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capricorn#Celebrity News#Turquoise#Easter#Jupiter Neptune
Refinery29

What Your Chinese Zodiac Sign Says About You

As much as we adore tropical astrology (the system that's typically followed in the West), Chinese astrology can tell you just as much, if not more, about yourself. This astrological system is based on the lunar calendar, so its signs are determined by the year, as opposed to the months. The moon repeats its cycle every 12 years, so there are 12 signs (just like in tropical astrology). You might be familiar with some of them — the Dragon, the Monkey, the Dog — but we thought we'd take a closer look at the signs that make up the Chinese Zodiac.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These zodiac signs should never date each other

Technically, any sign can fall in love with any other zodiac sign. However, not all love unions are written in the stars. Which two zodiac signs are most likely to set a house on fire (figuratively)? Let’s find out which zodiac signs should never date each other. Capricorn –...
RELATIONSHIPS
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, April 2022

New friendships may form during the new moon in Aries on April 1! This is an exciting time to join a group or community that shares your passions and goals. If you have a hobby you want to engage in more deeply, it’s a lovely new moon to find people to explore it with, and if there’s a social cause that’s dear to you, this new moon may find you connecting with folks who will work toward that goal with you! Emotionally, this new moon asks you to reflect on your hopes and wishes, and a new dream for the future may be brewing as the sun meets your ruling planet Mercury in Aries on April 2.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your April Monthly Horoscope Predicts A Whirlwind Of Change

The fire of Aries season is raging this month and it’s got you sizzling with desire. Let go of your inhibitions and harness the power that’s burning inside you, because this cardinal fire sign does not hold back. Let go of the worry that you’re moving too fast, because Aries thrives when it feels unstoppable. Embrace your April 2022 monthly horoscope, because it wants you to take advantage of everything this cardinal fire sign has to offer.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for April 9, 2022

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know how to spot a bad situation and avoid it. Some situations are, however, unavoidable. The best you can do is to keep moving forward with as much grace as possible. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you like people, you’ll go out of your way...
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 13th March to 19th March, 2022

This week’s stars shine a hazy blue, with the Sun continuing his journey through Pisces with dreamy Neptune in his wake. Mercury is in Pisces too, behind Jupiter, inviting a kind of slipstream sense of time and space, blurring lines between people and meaning. It’s not exactly an ideal time to have clarifying conversations or settle disputes but it’s a perfect time to make music and create art. Venus and Mars make their way under the stars of Aquarius, and when Venus makes a sextile to Chiron in Aries on the 18th there’s a sense that what’s beautiful about humanity is also what’s heartbreaking about it, that beauty — like music, like villages, like lovers — is something to aim for and something to protect. On the same day, we hold a full moon in Virgo, which reflects a cluster of planets in Pisces. It’s okay to be tired, to be exhausted is not to be without purpose. It’s okay to be critical, to be critical is not to be without compassion. It’s okay to want to offer more and not have more to offer. Don’t let comparison define your understanding of your best. Your best is a limit that you draw yourself or that your body draws for you.
MUSIC
SFGate

Horoscope for Saturday, 4/09/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): No one can knock you off your perch, however you can be tricked into leaving it. Be skeptical of what's being offered as "helpful" advice. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): There's no appeasing dissatisfied types, but this may not be bad. It's good to be pushed past certain limits once in a while.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week Will Be Intense, But These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Thriving Anyway

Aries season in session and this cardinal fire sign is showing you that fear is no match for your bravery. If you set your mind to something, nothing in the world can hold you back from it, especially if you welcome challenges with open arms. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 28, 2022 — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — you’re achieving incredible things right now, so embrace every step of the journey.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Spring & You’ll Definitely See Them Shining

Click here to read the full article. Rip off your puffer jacket, slip on your comfiest pair of flip-flops, and dance in the streets—it’s spring! Well, almost. I’m trying to stay optimistic, OK? Three zodiac signs are bound to have the best spring this year, but frankly, I think we all deserve to be excited about the changing of seasons. Spring is one of the most exciting times of year; it feels like the whole world (well, at least the Northern Hemisphere) is waking up from a nap and breaking out of hibernation. Everyone’s less crabby, the frozen earth finally thaws,...
THEATER & DANCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: Here's what each sign can expect in the month of April

April is going to be a month full of creativity, opportunities and fresh starts. As magical and intense April is, look out for what it brings your zodiac sign and prepare for anything that life holds for you this month. Capricorn. Fresh start! Remove everything from your life and home...
LIFESTYLE
NYLON

Your April 2022 Horoscope Promises A Wild Trip

In the ninth century, the Persian astronomer Abu Ma’shar wrote that the end of the world would come when the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn aligned on the final degree of Pisces. Though the combination and degrees are different, a sizable five planets arrive in the sign of the fish this month. Is that it then? Is the end finally near?
LIFESTYLE
Q92

Check Out Your Personal Horoscope To Get You Through the Week

Kathrine from Two Spirit Tarot visited with us this week and offered some guidance for everyone's horoscope. Find your sign to help give you some guidance throughout the week of 3/6/2022-3/10/2022. Needing more guidance? Reach out to Kathrine HERE for spiritual sessions, past life charka healing, and so much more!
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect A Fresh Start In The Romance Department This Season

Spring is my favorite time of year for many reasons. For one, the sun will finally be hanging out in the sky for a bit longer, allowing everyone to feel like they have more time in the day (even though that’s not technically true). The weather is also starting to get warmer, and the world is starting to become colorful again after a long, gray winter. While there are certain zodiac signs that are filled with the energy to tackle their spring cleaning, there are a few signs that benefit from this season in other ways, particularly in the romance department. Valentine’s Day may be in the rearview, but spring 2022 will be the most romantic season for three zodiac signs, filling their relationships with a newfound excitement and vibrance.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Everything To Know About The Air Signs: Gemini, Libra, & Aquarius

Perhaps one thing that all air signs have in common is the confusing nature of their symbols. Libra is represented by scales, an instrument that measures weight — practically the opposite of air. Aquarius is represented by waves or by a person pouring water, a name and image that have many people mistaking Aquarius for a water sign. Gemini is represented by a pair of twin humans, which might have you thinking that all human signs are air signs, until you remember that Virgo belongs to Earth. If these contradictory images aren’t enough to clue you in that air signs are hard to pin down, it’s worth thinking through what defines an air sign — especially since they love playing with definitions.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

The Most Psychic Zodiac Signs: These 3 Signs Can Sense Your B.S. From Miles Away

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever known something to be true, but couldn’t rationally explain why or how? Friends or family may have questioned your thought pattern and behavior, but it turned out your gut reaction was right. You may just be one of the most psychic zodiac signs. If you seek validation, allow me to step in and explain. Sometimes our feelings are more than just feelings—they are the superpowers that connect us to a divine, spiritual realm. More likely than not, your feelings have influenced your decision-making process and guided you on your life’s...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel The Full Worm Moon The Most

As winter recedes and spring rolls in—aka, as everything at Target becomes aggressively pastel and bunny-themed—our mental processes start to change. Gone are the days of quiet reflection and the steady and persistent scarfing of buttery noodles while watching The Tinder Swindler on Netflix. Now, it’s time for action and rebirth. As the animals and nature begins to sprout from the mud—so will you. This Friday, on March 18 at 3:20 a.m. EST, we will experience March’s Full Worm Moon. Named after the Native American moon, March’s Full Worm Moon references the season when earthworms begin to surface. So too will our internal selves begin to surface; let us lift our heads up, in search of novelty (and sun).
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
383K+
Followers
17K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy