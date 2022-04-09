Loved Ones Plan To Have Peace Rally In Northeast Philadelphia To Honor 15-Year-Old Sean Toomey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sean Toomey’s loved ones are planning a peace rally in his honor on Tuesday. It’ll happen at 5:30 p.m. at Frankford and Cottman Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia.

Toomey was shot last month during an attempted carjacking outside of his home in Wissinoming. He died the next day.

Police recently released surveillance images of the suspects they say are wanted in connection with the murder of a Wissinoming teenager.