Fairport and Irondequoit Boys roll in lacrosse

The Hampton girls lacrosse team will try to fill the shoes of one All-American with the hands and feet of many. “Megan Cook is irreplaceable,” coach Kelsey (Viets) Burke said of her graduated record-breaking star midfielder. “I don’t know if we will have one person score 60 goals. But I could see three people scoring 30 or 40.”

HAMPTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO