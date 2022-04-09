Fairport and Irondequoit Boys roll in lacrosse

The nationally-ranked William Smith College lacrosse team scored eight goals in the third quarter as it cruised to a 19-7 victory over the University of Rochester in a Liberty League contest at Fauver Stadium. With their sixth-straight win, the Herons are now 10-1 on the season and a perfect 5-0 in conference play.
The Hampton girls lacrosse team will try to fill the shoes of one All-American with the hands and feet of many. “Megan Cook is irreplaceable,” coach Kelsey (Viets) Burke said of her graduated record-breaking star midfielder. “I don’t know if we will have one person score 60 goals. But I could see three people scoring 30 or 40.”
Sydney Mulrooney led with six goals and three assists as Morris Hills took charge and won on the road, 17-11, over Parsippany Hills. Kyra Morena and Madeline Zimmer notched three goals apiece while Bryanna McOmish and Emily Mulrooney each scored twice for Morris Hills (3-1), which outscored Parsippany Hills (4-1) by 7-3 after the break.
The Shippensburg University lacrosse team came up short against No. 7 West Chester on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Robb Sports Complex, losing 21-9 to the Golden Rams in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division match on ‘Rise For Wise’ Day. How it happened. Shippensburg (2-10,...
