Women's tennis in 2022 had one and only dominator: Iga Swiatek. With Ashleigh Barty's decision to retire, the Polish tennis player has become world number one. Not only other people's decisions, however, but also her merits: the 2001-born tennis player has won all three of the WTA 1000s that have been scheduled so far: Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO