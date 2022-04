A Tulsa shop on Cherry Street is hosting its first-ever kids camp for spring break. The kids are getting a behind-the-scenes look at Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. Kids are learning to make bath bombs, shower steamers, and bubble scoops. It's like a science experiment, arts and crafts, and a fun activity in one. Owner Scotty Lawrence says this camp is also the first time people are pouring their own soap.

TULSA, OK ・ 26 DAYS AGO