ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Lou Williams (back) doubtful Sunday for Atlanta

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Warriors' Klay Thompson (injury management) out on Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Thompson has been ruled out and will not be available to face the Spurs on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Atlanta, GA
MinnPost

From poise to PatBev, the four key factors in the Timberwolves’ matchup against the Clippers

We have some clarity on the 2021-22 NBA postseason for the Minnesota Timberwolves. When the Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, it eliminated the Wolves’ chances of finishing among the top six teams in the Western Conference and thus proceeding directly to a first-round playoff series. Instead, the seventh-place Wolves will host the eighth-place Los Angeles Clippers in a play-in game Tuesday night. The winner of that game will be the seventh seed in the playoffs and begin a first-round series against the second-seeded Grizzlies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Players Were Reportedly Texting During Games Even With Frank Vogel Standing In Front of Them

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Frank Vogel as the season comes to an end for him and the Los Angeles Lakers. The reporting is bringing some ugly things to light as people outside of Los Angeles try to figure out where it exactly went wrong for the NBA's most storied franchise this season. Vogel is also expected to be gone in the offseason, which might be why these stories are coming out now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Cameron Johnson out of Phoenix's Friday lineup against Jazz

Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson is not starting in Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Johnson will play his usual sixth man role after Jae Crowder was chosen as Friday's starting forward. In a matchup against a Jazz unit allowing a 110.4 defensive rating, our models project Johnson to score 25.6 FanDuel points.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Williams
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler Had Stunning Admission Following Masters Win

Over the course of the four rounds at Augusta National this weekend, Scottie Scheffler appeared to be as cool as a cucumber. The 2022 Masters champion was unflappable, making big shot after big shot, while appearing to not care about what was going on around him. Following his win on...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
numberfire.com

Harold Ramirez batting seventh for Tampa Bay on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Ramirez will fill the designated hitter role on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Tyler Wells and the Orioles. Brett Phillips moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ramirez for 7.7 FanDuel...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports#Atlanta Hawks#The Houston Rockets
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting for Cardinals on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will move to the bench on Saturday with Corey Dickerson starting in the designated hitter role. Dickerson will bat fifth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Gio Urshela cleaning up Friday in Twins debut

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is starting on third base and batting cleanup on Friday afternoon against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. Urshela is expected to primarily work out of the bottom of the Twins' order, but the right-handed hitter is on cleanup duty versus Seattle's southpaw. Luis Arraez is out of the lineup on Friday. Minnesota's full season-opening lineup: Byron Buxton CF, Carlos Correa SS, Jorge Polanco 2B, Urshela 3B, Miguel Sano 1B, Alex Kirilloff LF, Gary Sanchez DH, Ryan Jeffers C, Max Kepler RF. Joe Ryan is starting on the bump for the Twins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Herb Jones (leg) ruled out for Pelicans on Sunday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. In the regular season finale, Jones has been ruled out of action due to a right tibia contusion. Naji Marshall will likely see a start on the wing. In 78 games...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
numberfire.com

Anthony Bemboom catching for Baltimore on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Anthony Bemboom is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bemboom will catch for right-hander Tyler Wells and bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Robinson Chirinos moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bemboom for 6.2 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy