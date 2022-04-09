ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Sixers reach for No. 3 seed as they host Pistons

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fePdg_0f4eEOMp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WgOuj_0f4eEOMp00

When the Philadelphia 76ers host the Detroit Pistons in the regular-season finale for both on Sunday, it will be a contest between one team with incentive to win, and another with a slight incentive to lose.

The 76ers enter with a chance to improve their playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia enters at 50-31, tied with Boston for the third-best record in the East, but Boston holds the tiebreaker for the No. 3 seed owing to a better record within the Atlantic Division.

But while Boston has to play its regular-season finale at Memphis, the second-best team in the Western Conference, Philadelphia gets to host Detroit (23-58), the second-worst team in the East.

Opportunity could definitely be knocking for the 76ers to move up into the No. 3 spot in the East playoffs, which would mean a first-round matchup against slumping Chicago instead of red-hot Toronto.

The 76ers have won four of their past five games, averaging 126.8 points, including a 133-120 home win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday that led 76ers head coach Doc Rivers to praise his team’s offensive pace.

“I liked how we played,” Rivers said. “Especially at the beginning of the game, I thought the ball was flying around the floor. Overall, it’s got to become a habit for us. You can see us try to do it, but we get away from it at times.

“When we get away from it, we get stagnant with low (shot) clocks. I literally detest low clocks. We have too many of those. But we are getting better.”

Another incentive for Philadelphia will be to make sure Joel Embiid wins the NBA scoring title. After he scored 41 points Saturday against Indiana, he enters the finale leading the league with 30.57 points a game – a virtual lock over Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If Embiid scores at least 20 points for the 23rd consecutive game, the Milwaukee Bucks star would need more than 60 points Sunday to overtake him. Matching his season average would give Embiid an even larger lead, moving him well beyond Antetokounmpo’s reach.

Next up for Philadelphia is a Detroit team that seems to have way more to gain by losing than winning.

The Pistons enter with the third-worst record in the NBA, one game worse than Oklahoma City.

If Detroit ends up finishing with the third-worst record, it will have the same chance of winning the NBA Draft lottery (14%) as the teams worse than the Pistons, which are Houston and Orlando. They would be assured of no worse than one of the top seven picks.

A win in Philadelphia could push the Pistons into the fourth slot in the draft lottery and create further risk of falling as far as eighth in the draft order if their luck goes bad in the lottery.

Oklahoma City will play at the Los Angeles Clippers to close out its season on Sunday.

Detroit has lost two straight to Dallas and Milwaukee after putting together a three-game winning streak.

“We just want to finish with the right spirit and the right togetherness,” Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said. “And not let these last two games distort what we’ve grown into, who we are and what we can be next year. It’s not about winning or losing right now. It’s about our spirit.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Houston, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Boston, PA
City
Memphis, MI
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Boston Township, MI
fadeawayworld.net

"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid reacts to recording first 40-20 game of 2021-22 season with Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid doesn’t seem too surprised after he put up a dominant 41-point, 20-rebound game against the Indiana Pacers. When it was revealed to him that it’s the first 40-20 game of the 2021-22 NBA season, Embiid was definitely delighted. However, for him, it’s simply a testament of the work he does every game and a culmination of his mentality to dominate every night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Detroit Pistons#The Atlantic Division#The Indiana Pacers
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid and James Harden's Playing Status vs. Pistons

As the Philadelphia 76ers enter the final matchup of the 2021-2022 regular season, the team will look slightly different as some key players will get the night off. Going into the matchup, the Sixers ruled out the veteran backup power forward, Georges Niang. As Niang's been battling Patella Tendinopathy in his left knee, the veteran missed Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Sixers-Raptors Game 1 will be Saturday in Philadelphia

The Sixers’ first chance to make new, better memories of Philadelphia playoff basketball will be Saturday night. After the conclusion of its regular season, the NBA announced the schedule for each first-round postseason series’ Game 1. The Sixers will host the Raptors on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. Dates and times for the rest of the series aren't set yet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

51K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy