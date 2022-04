Freeze Warning issued for Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, East Polk, Grainger, Hamblen by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Anderson; Bedford; Benton; Bledsoe; Blount; Bradley; Campbell; Cannon; Carroll; Carter; Cheatham; Chester; Claiborne; Clay; Cocke; Coffee; Crockett; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Decatur; Dickson; Dyer; Fayette; Fentress; Franklin; Gibson; Giles; Grainger; Greene; Grundy; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardeman; Hardin; Hawkins; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Lake; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Loudon; Macon; Madison; Marion; Marshall; Maury; McMinn; McNairy; Meigs; Monroe; Montgomery; Moore; Morgan; Obion; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Polk; Putnam; Rhea; Roane; Robertson; Rutherford; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier; Shelby; Smith; Stewart; Sullivan; Sumner; Tipton; Trousdale; Unicoi; Union; Van Buren; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Weakley; White; Williamson; Wilson The following message is transmitted at the request of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Franklin Police Department for Aziah Lumpkin. Aziah is a 1 year-old black male, 21 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Aziah was last seen in Franklin, TN wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a green puff vest. Aziah may be with his non custodial father Sharles James Lumpkin, Jr. Lumpkin is wanted by the Franklin Police Department for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Domestic Assault. There is no known direction of travel. If you have seen Aziah or Sharles Lumpkin or have information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Franklin Police Department at 6 1 5 5 5 0 6 8 4 0 or the T B I at 1 8 0 0 T B I F I N D.

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 16 DAYS AGO