Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Fayette, Northwest Raleigh, Southeast Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Fayette; Kanawha; Logan; Raleigh The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kanawha County in central West Virginia Northwestern Raleigh County in southeastern West Virginia Central Logan County in southern West Virginia Northwestern Fayette County in southeastern West Virginia Boone County in central West Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 420 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Logan, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Madison, Logan, Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Belle, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers, Man, Gauley Bridge, Pratt, Van, Powellton, Coal Fork, Bald Knob, Burnwell, Wharton and Mount Gay-Shamrock. This includes the following highways West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 66 and 93, and near mile marker 95. Route 119 near mile marker 26. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
