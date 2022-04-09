ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Poole (hand) starting for Warriors on Saturday

By Sean Montiel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against...

Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
Warriors' Klay Thompson (injury management) out on Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Thompson has been ruled out and will not be available to face the Spurs on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
Los Angeles Lakers Players Were Reportedly Texting During Games Even With Frank Vogel Standing In Front of Them

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Frank Vogel as the season comes to an end for him and the Los Angeles Lakers. The reporting is bringing some ugly things to light as people outside of Los Angeles try to figure out where it exactly went wrong for the NBA's most storied franchise this season. Vogel is also expected to be gone in the offseason, which might be why these stories are coming out now.
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (illness) ruled out on Sunday

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Russell will miss his second straight contest with an illness. Expect Patrick Beverley to start at point guard against a Chicago unit playing with a 98.0 pace. Beverley's projection includes 9.5 points, 3.8...
Jayson Tatum (knee) not listed Sunday for Celtics

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tatum missed Thursday's game due to a knee injury, but on the initial injury report for Sunday's game, he doesn't carry a designation. Expect the All-Star to take the court, which means Derrick White will likely revert to the bench.
Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
Bojan Bogdanovic (rest) ruled out for Jazz on Sunday

Utah Jazz guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. In the regular season finale with little to play for, the Jazz have ruled out Bogdanovic for rest purposes. Danuel House could enter the starting five. In 69 games this season, Bogdanovic...
Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction and Odds (Back the UNDER With Key Players Out)

Raptors -5.5 (-108) 219.5 (Over -108/Under -108) There’s a chance the Raptors sit OG Anunoby (questionable) and Fred VanVleet in this game, but the Knicks’ offense is going to be hurting without both Barrett and Randle. I can’t see a Tom Thibodeau led team just mailing it in...
Josh Richardson coming off San Antonio's bench on Sunday

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Richardson will be given his previous second unit duties after Devin Vassell was picked as Sunday's starter. Richardson's projection includes 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
Herb Jones (leg) ruled out for Pelicans on Sunday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. In the regular season finale, Jones has been ruled out of action due to a right tibia contusion. Naji Marshall will likely see a start on the wing. In 78 games...
Monte Morris (elbow) questionable for Nuggets on Sunday

Denver Nuggets point guard Monte Morris (elbow) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Morris' status for Sunday's last regular season game is currently unknown. Expect Bones Hyland to see a boost in usage if Morris is inactive. Morris' Sunday projection includes 12.1 points, 2.7...
Steven Adams (ankle) out Sunday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. With the No. 2 seed already clinched, the Grizzlies are giving their stars the regular season finale off. Adams is listed out due to left ankle soreness. In 76 games this season, Adams...
Cory Joseph (back) out again Sunday for Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Joseph is still dealing with a left lumbar spine strain, and as a result, the team has listed him out for Sunday's season finale. In 65 games this season, Joseph averaged 8.0 points,...
