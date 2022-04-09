ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies hire Todd Helton as special assistant to GM

The Colorado Rockies appointed former star first baseman Todd Helton as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt.

The Rockies said in their announcement on Saturday that Helton will “assist in all areas of baseball operations.”

Helton spent all 17 seasons (1997-2013) of his major league career with the Rockies and is the franchise leader in games played (2,247), runs (1,401), hits (2,519), doubles (592), home runs (369), RBI (1,406) and walks (1,335).

Helton was a five-time All-Star and has his number No. 17 was retired by the team in 2014.

Helton has been on the Hall of Fame ballot the past four years. He received 52 percent of the vote earlier this year, well shy of the 75 percent needed for induction.

