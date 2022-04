WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Nate Ballard scored with 3:30 left in the game and the Chargers beat Coventry, 12-11, in a Division II boys lacrosse game on Saturday. Chariho (1-2, 1-1 Division II) was a man up when Ballard came from behind the crease on an inside roll and converted. Chariho trailed 11-9 after the third quarter, but scored the final three goals of the game to win.

COVENTRY, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO