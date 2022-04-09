ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston firefighters rescue man who fell between walls at commuter rail station

By Frank O'Laughlin
whdh.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters scrambled into action after a man fell between the walls at the Back Bay commuter rail station and became trapped on Saturday. Officials say crews...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuter Rail#Transit Police#Firefighters#Accident#Whdh#A Tech Rescue#Boston Ems#Boston Fire Dept#Sunbeam Television
WRGB

Man dies after becoming pinned under tree he was cutting down

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Police say a 52-year-old man has died after becoming pinned under a tree. According to police, the man was privately hired to cut down a tree at a home in Schenectady. When the homeowner and neighbors heard a loud bang, they found the man pinned...
SCHENECTADY, NY
CBS Boston

Man Seriously Injured In Chinatown Carjacking; Suspect Arrested

BOSTON (CBS) – Speaking from his hospital bed at Tufts Medical Center, 64-year-old Wei Wu says he’s happy to be alive after being carjacked Thursday afternoon in Chinatown. “I wanted to stop him from stealing my car,” Wu said. Wu said he was working Thursday afternoon selling oranges on Beach Street as he does several days a week. He had just started up his car when a man came and hopped in the driver seat and began to drive away. That’s when Wu tried to stop him. “He pushed the car door and it hit me so I hurt,” Wu said....
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCVB

Man hits, shoots, kills nephew outside Cambridge District Court, DA says

MEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities say a man who was seeking an extension of a restraining order against his nephew struck him in a Massachusetts courthouse parking lot and then shot him multiple times. The fatal shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the parking lot behind the Cambridge District Courthouse on...
MEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

11 Massachusetts State Troopers, 1 Sergeant Fired For Not Getting COVID Vaccine

BOSTON (CBS) — 11 Massachusetts State troopers and one sergeant were fired Friday for refusing to get the COVID vaccine. All 12 are now considered “dishonorably discharged.” The troopers were first put out on administrative leave, but still did not get the shot. Later Friday afternoon, the State Police put out the orders, terminating the troopers. Some of the troopers had more than 10 years on the job. I-Team sources say the sergeant that was fired was with the K-9 unit and had their dog taken away last fall. Another trooper, a woman whose dad was also a trooper and was killed...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Framingham Man Arrested After Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a drunk driving charge after a crash on Thursday morning. Officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at 12:58 a.m. Police arrested Gabriel Casado Jr., 30, of 67 Beaver Terrace Circle of Framingham he was charged with operating a motor...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

1 Killed, 1 Wounded In Roslindale Shooting On Washington Street

ROSLINDALE (CBS) — One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on Washington Street in Roslindale Friday night. Both of the shooting victims were male, according to I-Team sources. Boston Police say the shooting took place around 10 p.m at a gas station near Healy Park. The victim who was wounded has injuries that police say are not life-threatening. As of Saturday morning, the shooting is still under investigation. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden released a statement highlighting recent gun violence in Boston. “So far this year police have pulled more than 160 illegal guns off of Boston’s streets, including five loaded handguns from juveniles just this week,” said Hayden. “Now we again see the destruction guns bring, with one person dead, another wounded and bullets flying in an open-air business setting with people going about their daily routines. I urge anyone with knowledge of those involved to assist the investigation. This is a societal problem that requires a societal response.”
BOSTON, MA
WAND TV

Firefighter fell through floor in Danville fire response

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters said a Danville responder fell through a weakened floor while battling a Wednesday fire. Crews were dispatched at 4:31 a.m. to 502 Grant St., where they found a fully involved structure with flames shooting through the roof. The unoccupied home is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.
DANVILLE, IL
Boston Globe

How much space can $1,500 a month get you in each Boston neighborhood?

When it comes to rent in Boston, it’s no surprise that your dollar doesn’t cover very much ground. A recent report from RentCafe found that $1,500 covers only 340 square feet of space in Boston — smaller than nearly all of the one-bedroom or studio apartments the city has to offer.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Large Hidden Blade Found Inside Cane At Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – A man had to give up his cane at Logan Airport Wednesday after security agents say they found a blade hidden inside it. Dan Velez, a spokesman for TSA New England, tweeted a photo of the hidden blade. Yesterday @TSA officers @BostonLogan discovered this hidden blade inside of a cane. When questioned by @MassStatePolice the man claimed he had no idea the blade was in there.🤷🏼‍♂️After surrendering the cane, he was cleared to continue. #travelfail pic.twitter.com/Toqo0OORYZ — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) April 6, 2022 He said State Police questioned the man and he claimed he had no idea it was in the cane. He was allowed to board his flight after he surrendered the cane.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy