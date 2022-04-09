Boston firefighters rescue man who fell between walls at commuter rail station

ROSLINDALE (CBS) — One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on Washington Street in Roslindale Friday night. Both of the shooting victims were male, according to I-Team sources. Boston Police say the shooting took place around 10 p.m at a gas station near Healy Park. The victim who was wounded has injuries that police say are not life-threatening. As of Saturday morning, the shooting is still under investigation. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden released a statement highlighting recent gun violence in Boston. “So far this year police have pulled more than 160 illegal guns off of Boston’s streets, including five loaded handguns from juveniles just this week,” said Hayden. “Now we again see the destruction guns bring, with one person dead, another wounded and bullets flying in an open-air business setting with people going about their daily routines. I urge anyone with knowledge of those involved to assist the investigation. This is a societal problem that requires a societal response.”

