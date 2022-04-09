Frost Advisory issued for Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dillon; Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Dillon and northern Marion Counties through 145 AM EDT At 121 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Blue Brick, or near Marion, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marion, Dillon, Mullins, Latta, Sellers, Fork, Floydale, Blue Brick, Zion, Smithboro, Mcleod Medical Center and Carolinas Hospital System - Marion. This includes Interstate 95 in South Carolina between mile markers 189 and 193. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
