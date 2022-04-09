ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminn County, TN

Freeze Warning issued for McMinn, Meigs, Northwest Monroe, Rhea, West Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Western Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania West central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 551 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Conyngham to near Sheppton to Seltzer, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Tobyhanna, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Walnutport, Neffs, Pocono Pines, Lake Harmony, New Tripoli, Tannersville, Long Pond, Kresgeville, Sun Valley, Reeders, Beltzville State Park and McMichael. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 63 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 302. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baldwin, Clarke, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baldwin; Clarke; Monroe The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Monroe County in south central Alabama North central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Clarke County in southwestern Alabama * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles northeast of Calvert, or 19 miles south of Jackson, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Monroe, north central Baldwin and southeastern Clarke Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Pontotoc, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Monroe; Pontotoc; Yalobusha The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Yalobusha County in northwestern Mississippi Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi West central Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 146 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Sweatman, or 13 miles northeast of Winona, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Houston, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Banner, Trebloc, Houlka, New Houlka, Algoma, Toccopola, Big Creek, Woodland and Robbs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rhea County, TN
County
Mcminn County, TN
County
Monroe County, TN
County
Polk County, TN
County
Meigs County, TN
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collier, Mainland Monroe, Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 19:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collier; Mainland Monroe; Miami-Dade THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLLIER NORTHERN MAINLAND MONROE AND NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Conecuh, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 08:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for south central Alabama. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for south central Alabama. Target Area: Clarke; Conecuh; Monroe; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Monroe County in south central Alabama East central Clarke County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Wilcox County in south central Alabama North central Conecuh County in south central Alabama * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 808 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Whatley, or 11 miles east of Jackson, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Peterman, Beatrice, Vredenburgh and Pine Apple. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Cape Krusenstern north. * WHEN...7 PM today to 10 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. .Water from the snow melt runoff will continue to cause rises along the mainstem Red River with many of the southern basin tributaries begin to fall. No significant precipitation is forecast the next 7 days. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 36.5 feet, River Heights Trail Head and Park closed. (East Grand Forks) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 37.0 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Southwestern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Polk, Southeast Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Polk; Southeast Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Cherokee, southeastern Polk and southeastern Monroe Counties through 215 PM EDT At 134 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ducktown, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ducktown, William L. Davenport Refuge, Violet, Citico, Turtletown, Copperhill, Hiawasse Dam and Unaka. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy