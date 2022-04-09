Freeze Warning issued for McMinn, Meigs, Northwest Monroe, Rhea, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. .Water from the snow melt runoff will continue to cause rises along the mainstem Red River with many of the southern basin tributaries begin to fall. No significant precipitation is forecast the next 7 days. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 36.5 feet, River Heights Trail Head and Park closed. (East Grand Forks) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 37.0 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 20 DAYS AGO