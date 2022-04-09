ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

16-year-old charged with attempted murder, sexual assault

By KTNV Staff
 1 day ago
The 16-year-old who allegedly assaulted a teacher at Eldorado High School has now been charged with attempted murder, sexual assault, battery to commit sexual assault, and robbery according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department records Saturday morning.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas high school student arrested for attempted murder, sex assault of teacher

The student was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, and robbery on Friday. Records released this morning by LVMPD shows that he is now charged with attempted murder, sexual assault, battery to commit sexual assault, and robbery.

On Friday, investigators with the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section determined that the teacher was in her classroom when the teenage student came in to talk about grades.

"At some point, the suspect got violent and began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness," police said.

The student fled the classroom after the attack, police said. Another employee found the injured teacher and called 911.

RELATED: Eldorado High School staff member assaulted; person of interest in custody

Principal Christina Brockett sent an email to parents on Thursday notifying them that a staff member had been assaulted. In a new message to the school community on Friday, Brockett thanked the school staff "who helped respond to the terrible situation and helped a colleague in need."

"We are doing everything possible to support our students, staff, and community," she said.

Brockett called the assault "an isolated incident."

"Eldorado is an amazing school with students and staff who are here to support each other," she said. "While it will take time, we will work through this and emerge a stronger Sundevil family."

MORE COVERAGE: Some blame CCSD's 'restorative justice' policy for escalation of violence in Las Vegas schools

Principal Brockett of Eldorado High School listed the following resources for students and staff who need assistance or support during the upcoming spring break:

  • Connection Line: 702-799-6632 to speak with a caring counselor or social worker from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Care Solace: caresolace.org
  • Mobile Crisis Response Team: 702-486-7865
  • Nevada Crisis Line: 775-784-8090
  • Safe Voice is available to parents, students, and teachers 24 hours a day at safevoicenv.org or by calling 833-216-7233

Comments / 0

