UF’s Billy Napier miffed by Gators’ penalty-ridden scrimmage

Florida coach Billy Napier, shown here during a March 17 practice, wants to limit penalties and eliminate mistakes as he rebuilds the Gators. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Florida coach Billy Napier built a winner at Louisiana because the Ragin’ Cajuns rarely beat themselves.

Napier aims to instill a similar mindset and discipline level with the Gators.

Saturday’s scrimmage, the team’s second of spring practices, was a stumble in the wrong direction.

“We had too many undisciplined penalties — that’s probably the main takeaway,” Napier said. “I’m not sure how many, but too many for my liking.”

A week earlier, Napier said the Gators committed just two penalties in 120 plays, better than his goal of just one penalty per 30 plays.

Yet Saturday’s performance fits a pattern for Florida.

The 2021 Gators ranked 13th in the 14-team SEC with an average of 70.9 penalties a game, or more than 20 yards more than Louisiana (49 yards per game). Florida led the SEC in penalties in 2018, 2016, 2012 and 2011.

Napier was well familiar with Florida’s history while explaining his winning philosophy.

“You completely control the things that have nothing to do with the opponent,” he said. “We’re talking about undisciplined penalties. We’re talking about taking care of the ball. We’re talking about mental errors.”

Penalties were a key factor in former coach Dan Mullen losing his grip on the program.

Defensive back Marco Wilson’s infamous shoe toss in 2020 against LSU cost Florida a shot at the College Football Playoff. The Gators committed 15 penalties, including 8 false starts, during a 20-13 loss last October at Kentucky, the first loss in a five-game stretch featuring four defeats.

“Penalties were definitely a killer for us last season,” center Kingsley Eguakun said. “It kind of hurts me talking about it because it was just not a good situation. Coach Napier’s definitely big on ... putting it in the rearview mirror and ultimately looking onto next season and improving right there.”

Turnovers were another killer for Mullen’s final Gators squad and a major reason Louisiana was a top-25 team.

Louisiana’s plus-15 turnover margin was tied for second in the nation with Cincinnati, the first Group of Five team to qualify for the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, the Gators had a minus-8 turnover margin to rank 115th of 130 teams.

“We’ve always taken great pride in not giving the other team anything,” Napier said. “They’ve got to earn every single thing that they get.”

Saturday’s scrimmage was closed to the public.

By Thursday, the Gators aim to clean up their act in time for the annual spring game, set for 7:30 p.m. in the Swamp. Gator Walk is scheduled for 5 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Admission is free.

“It’s a big deal. We can’t wait. It’s an open invitation,” Napier said. “We’re excited that this is our first opportunity to engage the student body. Certainly our fans that are coming in town; we look forward to that.”

Napier hopes his team puts on a better show than what he had just witnessed.

“There’s no excuse,” he said. “They’re all relative to coaching and that’s what I told the players, ‘That’s a reflection of me and I got to do a better job for you guys as a coach and we’ll work hard at it and get it fixed.’”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .