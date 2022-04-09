ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Mighty Mussels looking forward to home opener

By John Barron
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12p4TM_0f4eDwty00

The baseball season is underway for the Mighty Mussels.

They hit the road this weekend to face off against Clearwater.

But on Wednesday, we got the chance to see what the Mighty Mussels have in store for the 2022 year.

"Yeah it's a real exciting time right now," said Mighty Mussels head Baseball coach Brian Meyer. "You go through the grind of spring training. Today we actually got to get into the clubhouse and guys are moving your stuff over from the minor-league side. You get guys who it's their first time in the big league clubhouse and experience Hammond Stadium and the big stadium. It's real exciting right now."

Fans got the opportunity to see the team up close and personal for the first time since 2019.

This will also be the first time in three years the team plans to have no COVID restrictions for their games.

“It means a lot," said pitcher David Festa. "We’ve got a great crowd to play in front of, a great group of guys in the clubhouse. So we’re really looking forward to it.“

For a few of the mussels, this will be their debut after the draft.

Giving them an opportunity, to create a name for themselves, in the city of palms.

“It’s a great feeling," said infielder Noah Miller. "This will be the first crowd that I really get to play in front of. This would be like my first home in my first stadium obviously it’s a big-league spring training field. It’ll be fun, it’ll be fun with all the fans that we have.“

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

What To Expect At The Orioles Home Opener On Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 30th Home Opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is Monday, and the Baltimore Orioles are celebrating in style. If you plan on attending or are watching from home, here’s what to expect. The Orioles play the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 3:05 p.m., but festivities begin at 2:25 p.m. with a pre-game ceremony emceed by Orioles broadcaster Rob Long. Cedric Mullins will be presented with his Silver Slugger Award as part of the pregame ceremony. He earned his first-career Silver Slugger after setting career-highs and leading the Orioles in nearly every major offensive statistical category in 2021,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WSLS

5 reasons why attending spring training is a home-run experience

Baseball’s regular season begins this week, so that means the abbreviated spring training session for teams, which started late due to the offseason lockout, is over. However, since it’s never too early to plan -- and next year should be a return to a full-length spring training, here are five reasons why attending spring training games and practices in Florida and Arizona is an experience like no other.
MLB
WFLA

McClanahan sets tone in Rays Opening Day win

While the numbers were solid, the more impressive thing was the ability to bounce back after a shaky start. Cash had said Thursday that McClanahan does an incredible job being able to adjust in games and overcome any early mistakes and high pitch counts-- exactly what we saw Friday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Clearwater, FL
Sports
City
Clearwater, FL
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Family Supports Him After The Masters

Tiger Woods finished up his final round at the Masters with a score of 78, ending back-to-back days of 6-over par. But despite the frustrating finish, his family was waiting for him upon leaving the golf course. Photos from Augusta, Georgia show Woods embracing his son and daughter after finishing...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler Had Stunning Admission Following Masters Win

Over the course of the four rounds at Augusta National this weekend, Scottie Scheffler appeared to be as cool as a cucumber. The 2022 Masters champion was unflappable, making big shot after big shot, while appearing to not care about what was going on around him. Following his win on...
GOLF
numberfire.com

Harold Ramirez batting seventh for Tampa Bay on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Ramirez will fill the designated hitter role on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Tyler Wells and the Orioles. Brett Phillips moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ramirez for 7.7 FanDuel...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Miller
Person
Brian Meyer
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka sitting Sunday night for Yankees

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Red Sox starter Tanner Houck. In 7 plate appearances this season, Higashioka has a .143 batting average with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Wander Franco has 3 hits, Rays win opener over Orioles 2-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena and the young, exciting Tampa Bay Rays are off and running again. Franco had three hits, reigning AL Rookie of the Year Arozarena singled twice, and Francisco Mejía snapped an eighth-inning tie with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly that gave the defending AL East champions a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in their season opener Friday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Yankees Stars Using Lockers Held By Former Team Mainstays

It’s Opening Day, which means baseball is officially back. The offseason is over, the free agents have all signed, the grass is looking greener, and the weather is warming up. With Opening Day always comes a sense of comfort and relief, but it allows fans and players to look...
NFL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy