Latest on Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard hasn’t yet played this season as he recovers from a torn ACL and it’s not clear whether he’ll make his 2022 debut during the postseason. Coach Ty Lue has vocally been bullish about the possibility of Leonard playing all season and his latest comments don’t provide hope for a return.
The Clippers ushered Paul George and Norman Powell back from their respective injuries and are set to be a dangerous team in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is locked into the No. 8 overall seed, taking on the Kings on Saturday night and Thunder on Sunday before a matchup with the Timberwolves on Tuesday in the 7-8 Play-In Game.
Clippers-Kings Odds
- Spread : Clippers -12.5
- Total : 224.0
- Moneyline : +510
- Odds via Fubo Sportsbook
Notable Injuries For Sunday
- The Bulls are sitting multiple players in the final game of the season on Sunday. Nikola Vucevic (toe), Zach LaVine (rest/knee), DeMar DeRozan (rest), and Alex Caruso (back) will all miss the contest vs. the Timberwolves. In addition, Coby White is listed as doubtful (toe injury) for Sunday.
- The Lakers will again be without LeBron James , Anthony Davis , and Russell Westbrook . Carmelo Anthony will also sit out Los Angeles’ final game of the regular season.
- The Pistons will be without Cory Joseph (back) and Marvin Bagley (hip) against the Sixers.
- The Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber on Sunday. They have a chance to secure the No. 3 seed with a win.
- The Magic will be missing Wendell Carter Jr. against the Heat in their final game of the season because of a wrist injury. Jalen Suggs (ankle) is out and Mo Bamba is questionable with a wrist injury as well. Orlando is 21-60 on the season, already securing the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
