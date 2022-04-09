ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Latest on Kawhi Leonard

By Chris Crouse
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 1 day ago

Kawhi Leonard hasn’t yet played this season as he recovers from a torn ACL and it’s not clear whether he’ll make his 2022 debut during the postseason. Coach Ty Lue has vocally been bullish about the possibility of Leonard playing all season and his latest comments don’t provide hope for a return.

The Clippers ushered Paul George and Norman Powell back from their respective injuries and are set to be a dangerous team in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is locked into the No. 8 overall seed, taking on the Kings on Saturday night and Thunder on Sunday before a matchup with the Timberwolves on Tuesday in the 7-8 Play-In Game.

Clippers-Kings Odds

Notable Injuries For Sunday

Special Betting Offer From PointsBet

  • Offer : Two risk-free bets up to $2,000
  • States : New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Iowa
  • Promo code: (T&C Apply)

Special Betting Offer From Fubo Sportsbook

  • Offer : One risk-free bet up to $1,000 + one month of free FuboTV.
  • States : Arizona, Iowa
  • Promo code: MVPBET (T&C Apply).

The post Latest on Kawhi Leonard appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Says LeBron James Isn't The Best 1-On-1 Player In The NBA: "If You Line LeBron James Up With Everyone In The NBA, You Think He'll Come Out On Top As The Best One-On-One Player? I Don't Think So."

One of the most interesting conversations around the NBA in recent times has been the difference between 'hoopers' and basketball players. Hoopers are generally players that are considered to be pure ballers, players that could dominate at the park, have the flashy skills to put on a show when they play, and essentially live and breathe basketball in a very pure way.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Coby White
Person
Wendell Carter Jr.
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Maxi Kleber
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
FortyEightMinutes

NBA Injury Notes: Latest on Hayward, Kawhi, Other Missing Stars on Sunday

The Hornets will be without Gordon Hayward for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Wizards as well as their time in the NBA’s play-in tournament because of left foot discomfort. Hayward will be re-evaluated in two weeks, so unless the Hornets make it out of the play-in, it appears Hayward’s season is over. Hornets‘ Gordon Hayward will […] The post NBA Injury Notes: Latest on Hayward, Kawhi, Other Missing Stars on Sunday appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Magic Injury Updates: WCJ, Suggs, Bamba

The Magic will be missing Wendell Carter Jr. against the Heat in their final game of the season because of a wrist injury.  Jalen Suggs (ankle) is out and Mo Bamba is questionable with a wrist injury as well. Orlando is 21-60 on the season, already securing the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Some […] The post Magic Injury Updates: WCJ, Suggs, Bamba appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Pistons#Acl#Clippers#Lakers
abc27 News

Sixers set to face Raptors in first round

(WHTM) – For the first time since the infamous Kawhi Leonard triple bounce, the Sixers and Raptors face off in postseason action. While Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals is the most recent memory, the Sixers look to give the matchup a new narrative here in the 2022 postseason. This time – under […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FortyEightMinutes

Kristaps Porzingis Among Wizards Out Vs. Knicks on Friday Night

Kristaps Porzingis will not play for the Wizards on Friday night (knee maintenance). The big man has suited up in just 17 games since the February trade that brought him to Washington. Kyle Kuzma will miss the contest vs. the Knicks with left knee tendinitis. It’s possible that Kuzma’s season could be over with Washington […] The post Kristaps Porzingis Among Wizards Out Vs. Knicks on Friday Night appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
WASHINGTON, DC
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Notes: Niang, Injuries, Odds vs. Pistons

The Sixers will be without Georges Niang against the Pistons because of a left knee injury and he may not be the only player out. Both Joel Embiid and James Harden are considered questionable for the contest, though it sounds like the pair of stars will sit out with the team on the second game […] The post Sixers Notes: Niang, Injuries, Odds vs. Pistons appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Daily Local News

Sixers Notebook: Joel Embiid rests while winning NBA scoring title

PHILADELPHIA — The biggest accomplishment for the 76ers on the final day of the 2021-22 season was purely mathematical. It happened mid-afternoon, when Giannis Antetokounmpo was scratched from the Milwaukee Bucks’ game with Cleveland. That ensured that Joel Embiid, at 30.6 points per game, would win the NBA scoring title, the first for a center since 1999-2000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction and Odds (Back the UNDER With Key Players Out)

Raptors -5.5 (-108) 219.5 (Over -108/Under -108) There’s a chance the Raptors sit OG Anunoby (questionable) and Fred VanVleet in this game, but the Knicks’ offense is going to be hurting without both Barrett and Randle. I can’t see a Tom Thibodeau led team just mailing it in...
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Key Points: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler Lead Heat Past Hawks in Miami

The Miami Heat earned their 53rd victory of the season with a 113-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at the FTX Arena. Coach Erik Spoelstra spoke postgame about the Heat’s gutsy performance. Set it up this easy for Tyler and he'll def finish it. #6MOTYLER pic.twitter.com/rbR2iRYdS1 — Z – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) […] The post Key Points: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler Lead Heat Past Hawks in Miami appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
MIAMI, FL
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
67
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy