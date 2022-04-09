Mark Robinson talks NC politics, endorses Ted Budd at Trump rally

Former Vice President Mike Pence blasted President Joe Biden for doing “more damage to America than any president in modern history” and noted that Vice President Kamala Harris is not doing him any favors.
Liberal co-host of ABC's "The View" Joy Behar claimed Tuesday that Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., asking Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to define "a woman" amounted to a "gotcha question." During a segment discussing the Republican split on supporting Jackson's confirmation, Behar alluded to Blackburn's question from the contentious...
The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
Just a week after telling a couple hundred Republican donors, “We have to do it,” former President Donald Trump hinted again at a White House challenge in 2024 during in a campaign-style rally in South Carolina on Saturday. “We may have to run,” Trump told told the cheering...
Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) dismissed concerns about the conflict in Ukraine escalating into a full-scale war between Russia and NATO during an appearance on Fox News Sunday. "How do you stop [Russian President] Vladimir Putin without starting World War III" host Bret Baier asked Risch, who is the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012...
NEW YORK (AP) — After Donald Trump was caught on video bragging about sexually assaulting women, Mike Pence stayed on his ticket. As the coronavirus ravaged the U.S., the then-vice president praised the administration’s response. And after a violent mob threatened his life during an attack on the U.S. Capitol, Pence rejected entreaties to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
Former President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw his endorsement of Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks in the state’s Republican Senate primary has left the other candidates in the field vying to secure that endorsement for themselves in a newly competitive and contentious contest. Trump in March rescinded his endorsement of...
