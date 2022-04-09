ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Mark Robinson talks NC politics, endorses Ted Budd at Trump rally

WRAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selma#Republican#U S Senate
The Associated Press

Pence distances himself from Trump as he eyes 2024 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — After Donald Trump was caught on video bragging about sexually assaulting women, Mike Pence stayed on his ticket. As the coronavirus ravaged the U.S., the then-vice president praised the administration’s response. And after a violent mob threatened his life during an attack on the U.S. Capitol, Pence rejected entreaties to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy