ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A pleasant Sunday ahead to round out the weekend

By Tim Studebaker
ABC6.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Night: A stray shower possible during the evening, otherwise clearing. Sunday: A mix of sun...

www.abc6.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay weather: Heavy rain Thursday to usher in pleasant, chilly weekend

Cooler temperatures and clear skies are forecast for Tampa Bay this weekend. Before we can enjoy the blissful weather, however, the region is in for a nasty Thursday. There is a strong possibility of severe thunderstorms early in the day, with rain expected for all of Florida’s Gulf Coast, says the National Weather Service. Spectrum Bay News 9 says there will be an 80 percent chance of rain for the Tampa Bay area specifically.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cool and breezy, afternoon rain chance

It'll be a cool and breezy finish to the weekend and while there's still a spotty shower chance this afternoon, most of the day will be dry.Expect a mix of sun and clouds otherwise with highs in the low 50s. Northwest winds gusting 20-30 mph will make it feel more like the 40s.Skies turn mostly clear overnight, and it'll be cold for April with temps dropping into the 30s for most.After a chilly start again Monday morning, we rebound nicely to seasonable temps right around 60 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will give way to more high clouds by evening.A few scattered showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning before skies quickly clear for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s except along the coasts where temps will hang in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

4/9/2022: Showery weekend, but brighter days ahead

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:. Pack the umbrellas! Showers stick around for much of the day Saturday. Some in the hills and mountains could see a period of wintry mix during the morning. Then, in the afternoon, we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder!...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Warm weekend weather ahead

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the Northern Rockies with the sun peeking through the clouds periodically. The warming trend will continue with highs reaching 10 to 15 degrees above average trends. The warm weather will continue into the weekend with Sunday as the warmest day. Temperatures are expected to...
MONTANA STATE
WTVCFOX

The Weekend Outlook: Spring officially begins Sunday!

A few showers and patchy fog through the overnight hours. Temperatures remaining in the lower 50s. Saturday looks cloudy, drier and cool with highs in the mid/upper 50s. A bit chilly Saturday Night with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the mid/upper 30s. SUNSHINE FOR THE FIRST DAY OF...
ENVIRONMENT
newsnet5

FORECAST: Wintry Weekend Ahead

CLEVELAND — Winter will make its return this weekend across Northern Ohio. Saturday brings even colder weather. Scattered wet snow is likely early with widespread snow during the afternoon as highs stay chilly in the 30s. Lake effect snow is likely Saturday night and continues into Sunday. Accumulation is...
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

A windy and snowy weekend ahead

Our next clipper system will bring an unseasonably cold air mass and snow this weekend. Light snow will move into the western counties today with a light mix in the central by the evening. Then, lake effect snow develops tonight and continues through the weekend along the northwest wind belts. Snow amounts through tomorrow will be around 1-3″ in the south with 4-6″ along the northwest wind belts. Winds will also increase overnight through tomorrow with gusts around 40mph. This will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility at times. High-pressure returns on Monday with sunshine. By Tuesday night into Wednesday, another storm system will bring around of wintry mix across the area again.
ENVIRONMENT
KCRA.com

Cooler Sunday. Rain Ahead into Tuesday

A weak weather system bringing some light snow showers to the Sierra will be moving out Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy and it won't be as warm. Monday will be mild, the 70s, and dry. Monday night and Tuesday AM brings the best chance of rain we have seen in quite some time. Snow levels look high with this system, roughly 7000ft.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL

Near perfect weekend ahead!

NEW ORLEANS — The near perfect weather looks to continue through the weekend. Lots of sun today and a bit of a breeze, but winds will begin to subside through the evening and light winds, clear skies, and low humidity will allow for another drop in temperatures overnight with a morning start in the 40s and some low 50s. Mostly sunny skies this weekend with high pressure in control! The high will begin shifting east, allowing for a wind to come back off the Gulf, beginning an increase in humidity. So a wee bit more humid Sunday evening. Humidity and temperatures will continue to rise early next week and another upper system will send a cold front our way Wednesday. Right now, most storms look to arrive later Wednesday afternoon and into the night. The SPC is already highlighting a risk for some severe weather from the I-10/I-12 corredor northward. This severe weather potential looks far less with the main energy remaining to our north and we only find ourselves on the tail end of the line. We'll keep an eye on it!
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy