A pleasant Sunday ahead to round out the weekend

NEW ORLEANS — The near perfect weather looks to continue through the weekend. Lots of sun today and a bit of a breeze, but winds will begin to subside through the evening and light winds, clear skies, and low humidity will allow for another drop in temperatures overnight with a morning start in the 40s and some low 50s. Mostly sunny skies this weekend with high pressure in control! The high will begin shifting east, allowing for a wind to come back off the Gulf, beginning an increase in humidity. So a wee bit more humid Sunday evening. Humidity and temperatures will continue to rise early next week and another upper system will send a cold front our way Wednesday. Right now, most storms look to arrive later Wednesday afternoon and into the night. The SPC is already highlighting a risk for some severe weather from the I-10/I-12 corredor northward. This severe weather potential looks far less with the main energy remaining to our north and we only find ourselves on the tail end of the line. We'll keep an eye on it!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 DAYS AGO