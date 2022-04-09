ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Mariners come back after Buxton homer, beat Twins 4-3

By BRIAN HALL
Norwalk Hour
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ty France had three hits and drove in two runs, including a go-ahead single in the ninth inning that lifted the Seattle Mariners over the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Saturday. Byron Buxton had given the Twins a 3-2 lead with a two-run homer in eighth...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Twins, Padres Agree To Trade For All-Star Pitcher

Right before Opening Day on Thursday, the San Diego Padres made a significant trade with the Minnesota Twins. The Padres acquired All-Star reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker in exchange for right-handed pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan. According to multiple reports, the Padres will also receive $6.6 million...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Chris Paddack trade from Padres to Twins will revive career

The San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins each made last-minute tweaks to their respective rosters with a trade on Opening Day, as San Diego agreed to send starting pitcher Chris Paddack and relief pitcher Emilio Pagan to the Twins in exchange for closer Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker. Paddack, who burst onto the scene as a rookie but has struggled in each of the last two seasons, seemed to be a problem that the Padres couldn’t fix. However, the Twins, who currently have pitching guru Wes Johnson on their staff, have gotten ace-level production out of multiple starters in the last few years. Pitching in a potentially weaker division with a secret weapon he discovered last season, why couldn’t Paddack revive his career under the tutelage of Johnson? The Twins are certainly banking on it, which is why they were so willing to deal their only proven bullpen option in Rogers. However, it’s ultimately up to Paddack to put the work in and rediscover his strong form from 2019. That said, here are three reasons why he will do just that after his trade from the Padres to the Twins.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Twins' Nick Gordon batting ninth on Saturday

Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gordon will get the start in left field on Saturday and bat ninth versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Mariners. Gary Sanchez moves to the bench. The Twins implied team total of 4.55...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Homer, MN
City
Tyler, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Seattle, WA
Sports
theScore

Ray sharp in debut as Mariners edge Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray was through six innings Friday with a manageable pitch count. But a short spring training had left pitchers without time to build up their endurance, as Seattle manager Scott Servais was keenly aware. So Servais told the new...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins play in game 3 of series

LINE: Twins -141, Mariners +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 2-0 in a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 38-43 in home games last season. The Twins slugged .423 with a .314 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hitting seventh in MLB debut Friday

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez is starting in center field and hitting seventh on Friday versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Rodriguez earned a spot in the season-opening lineup after he slashed .419/.471/.839 across 12 Spring Training games. The 21-year-old top prospect should see plenty of opportunities to start the year. The Mariners' full season-opening lineup: Adam Frazier 2B, Ty France 1B, Jesse Winker LF, Mitch Haniger RF, Eugenio Suarez 3B, Jarred Kelenic DH, Rodriguez CF, J.P. Crawford SS, Cal Raleigh C. Robbie Ray is toeing the rubber for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Tyler Duffey
Person
Ty France
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Nick Gordon
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Eugenio Suárez
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Andrés Muñoz
Person
Homer
numberfire.com

Nick Gordon sitting for Minnesota on Sunday

Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gordon will move to the bench on Sunday with Gary Sanchez entering the starting lineup and Ryan Jeffers moving into the designated hitter role. Sanchez will bat seventh versus left-hander Marco Gonzales and Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Blue Jays' Berrios pulled after recording 1 out vs. Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios was removed from Friday's game against the Texas Rangers after recording just one out in the first inning. Berrios allowed a leadoff home run to Brad Miller and hits to Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe before Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo pulled him after 34 pitches.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Seattle Mariners
The Spun

Rachel Balkovec Makes History: MLB World Reacts

Rachel Balkovec, the manager of the Tampa Tarpons, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, made history on Friday. Balkovec, who has been in coaching since 2012 and with the Yankees’ organization since 2019, became the first female manager in professional affiliated baseball history. To make her meaningful debut even more memorable, Balkovec registered a 9-6 win on Opening Night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy