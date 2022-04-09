RHYS’S PIECES: HOSKINS GO DEEP DISH AS PHILS WIN AGAIN!

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Mets star Franciso Lindor was face-down in the dirt near home plate, his helmet no longer atop his blue-dyed curly hair, his jaw smarting after being plunked — the fourth time a pitch struck a New York player in a span of 1 1/2 games against the Washington Nationals.
PHILADELPHIA -- — Rhys Hoksins took an informal poll inside the clubhouse on the popularity of new Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. “You guys like the new guy?" Hoskins said. “I like him.”. So did Phillies fans on opening day. And his teammates dig him, too. Schwarber slammed a...
LINE: Phillies -212, Athletics +175; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies meet the Oakland Athletics looking to sweep their three-game series. Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 in home games a season ago. The Phillies slugged .408 as a team last season with three extra base hits per game.
PHILADELPHIA -- People in Philadelphia still talk about the old A’s. Those conversations happen less frequently as time passes, of course. The A’s moved from Philadelphia to Kansas City in 1954, and only 304,666 fans watched them play that final season at Connie Mack Stadium. But as the Phillies and Oakland A’s open the 2022 season on Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, it is fun to think back to a time when Philadelphia was a two-team baseball town.
Councilmember calls for state of emergency in Kensington. Philadelphia Councilmember Allan Domb called for a state of emergency in Kensington due to the opioid crisis taking place in the neighborhood. The state of emergency would allow Kensington to gain relief resources from the state and federal governments. Domb said that the opioid problem was a massive public health and safety issue.
PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies’ mighty offense took a weather break Sunday, going as cold against the Oakland Athletics as the A’s were the prior day against Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. While Gibson didn’t allow an A’s runner to reach second base in a sterling, seven-inning performance on...
Comments / 0