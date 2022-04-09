ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

RHYS’S PIECES: HOSKINS GO DEEP DISH AS PHILS WIN AGAIN!

Cover picture for the articleRhys Hoskins homered and Kyle Gibson was terrific in seven shutout...

ESPN

Schwarber goes deep for Phillies in 9-5 win over Athletics

PHILADELPHIA -- — Rhys Hoksins took an informal poll inside the clubhouse on the popularity of new Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. “You guys like the new guy?" Hoskins said. “I like him.”. So did Phillies fans on opening day. And his teammates dig him, too. Schwarber slammed a...
FOX Sports

Athletics try to avoid series sweep against the Phillies

LINE: Phillies -212, Athletics +175; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies meet the Oakland Athletics looking to sweep their three-game series. Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 in home games a season ago. The Phillies slugged .408 as a team last season with three extra base hits per game.
MLB

Opening Day FAQ: Athletics vs. Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- People in Philadelphia still talk about the old A’s. Those conversations happen less frequently as time passes, of course. The A’s moved from Philadelphia to Kansas City in 1954, and only 304,666 fans watched them play that final season at Connie Mack Stadium. But as the Phillies and Oakland A’s open the 2022 season on Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, it is fun to think back to a time when Philadelphia was a two-team baseball town.
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: Most expensive Phillies roster ever starts the season

Councilmember calls for state of emergency in Kensington. Philadelphia Councilmember Allan Domb called for a state of emergency in Kensington due to the opioid crisis taking place in the neighborhood. The state of emergency would allow Kensington to gain relief resources from the state and federal governments. Domb said that the opioid problem was a massive public health and safety issue.
Trentonian

Phillies swing and miss at chance to sweep A’s

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies’ mighty offense took a weather break Sunday, going as cold against the Oakland Athletics as the A’s were the prior day against Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. While Gibson didn’t allow an A’s runner to reach second base in a sterling, seven-inning performance on...
