RHYS’S PIECES: HOSKINS GO DEEP DISH AS PHILS WIN AGAIN!

PHILADELPHIA -- People in Philadelphia still talk about the old A’s. Those conversations happen less frequently as time passes, of course. The A’s moved from Philadelphia to Kansas City in 1954, and only 304,666 fans watched them play that final season at Connie Mack Stadium. But as the Phillies and Oakland A’s open the 2022 season on Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, it is fun to think back to a time when Philadelphia was a two-team baseball town.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO