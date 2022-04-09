ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Guns vs. Hoses: Rockford Police and Fire play hockey for a good cause

By Nikelle Delgado
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azCSb_0f4eCcbJ00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford-area police and fire held an annual charity hockey game on Saturday to see who really is the best at the sport.

It was a fun game, but the causes it benefits are what really matter. The stands were filled with just the families of the police and fire departments, but the community was out supporting first responders, veterans and those fallen heroes.

“It’s a great event and the public is really loving it,” said Brad Lindmark, president of the Greg Lindmark Foundation . “It just grows every year and it’s a good time.”

The BMO Harris Bank Center held the 15th annual “Guns and Hoses Charity Hockey Game.” Foundation beneficiaries said that it was an honor and that they were happy to be a part of the event.

“It’s a event that kinda brings camaraderie between the police and the fire,” Lindmark said. “They always have that friendly rivalry, this is just a way to bring it out to the public.”

Organizers said that the community’s first responders are humans before they put their badges on. The game does just that, showing the public that they are just like anyone else.

“Supporting first responders, veterans, children in need,” said Andrea Cox, cousin of late Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox. “Jaimie himself used to play Hockey.”

Cox, a representative of the Jaimie Cox Foundation , said that this game also keeps Jaimie alive because he loved hockey.

“This game is always special for us and just a fun way to come out see the guys, you know, to I guess let loose a little bit and have some fun,” Cox said.

Organizers said that it was the perfect way way for some local heroes to have a little fun.

“This is great for the community because it just brings everyone together,” Lindmark said. “It’s people in the stands, it’s not just families of police or fire, it’s the community in the stands cheering on the police and fire for a hockey game.”

All proceeds will benefit the Jaimie Cox Foundation, Greg Lindmark Foundation and the ProMedica Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man killed in shooting at Loves Park Toyota dealership

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a man was shot to death in the parking lot of the Anderson Toyota car dealership, at 4100 N. Perryville Road, on Thursday afternoon, and two people are in custody. UPDATE: Police have charged Roman Richmond, 27, of Freeport, in the shooting death of employee Daniel Johnson, 29, […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police arrest armed Rockford felon with a warrant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say John Davis, 32, was arrested Saturday after police were conducting a warrant check, and found him holding a gun. According to police, officers went looking for Davis in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue at 7 p.m. and spotted him holding a gun. Authorities say they saw Davis […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Hoses#Hospice#Bmo Harris Bank Center#The Jaimie Cox Foundation
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Democrats agree on balanced budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Democrats in Illinois are in agreement with Gov. JB Pritzker’s balanced budget. “Our plan delivers more than $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois residents, adds $1 billion to our state’s long-depleted Rainy-Day Fund, and doubles down on our efforts to make unprecedented investments in public safety,” Pritzker said. “Once again, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire breaks out in vacant Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled flames after a fire broke out inside a vacant home. Crews were called to the home on Van Wie Avenue, near N. Main Street, just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Fire was found coming from a front window. It took about 10 minutes to get the flames under […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Heather Willard

DA clears Aurora police officer who fired gun during 2021 SWAT incident

The Aurora Police Department logo.Provided by Aurora Police Department. (Aurora, Colo.) Colorado’s 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason cleared members of the Aurora Police Department SWAT team for a Sept. 26 incident involving an officer who fired his gun, injuring no one Mason said charges shouldn’t be filed against the officer. Detectives from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigated the officer-involved shooting.
AURORA, CO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s former Atwood building to be demolished

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After more than a year-long delay, a Rockford eyesore will finally come down. The partially demolished structure, at 2500 N. Main Street, was destroyed in a massive fire on October 24th, 2020. Lawrence Vieau, 49, and Sean Haug, 42, were charged with starting the fire. A dispute between the building’s insurance […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Residents improve safety of Rockford’s Alpine Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city officials need help from residents to improve traffic safety. The Rolling Green Neighborhood Association is holding a meeting about traffic signals on Alpine Road. Two people trying to walk to the shopping center died there last year. As it is a state road, it requires state funds. State Senator […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two displaced after Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 531 N. Chicago Avenue on Monday night. The first arriving fire crew said they saw heavy fire coming from the rear of the home, resulting in them laying a fire attack line. The main body of fire was then extinguished from the outside. Firefighters […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy