Rockton, IL

Rockton’s ‘Dairyhäus’ open for 40th year

By Jack Baudoin
 1 day ago

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline spot known for its sweet treats is showing that it is still evolving, even as is it celebrates 40 years of business.

Dairyhäus Homemade Ice Cream Shop, 113 E. Main St., opened for the season on Saturday, and it did not take long to serve up the first scoop. The owners are doing it up big for the 40th year. They have expanded on last year’s popularity of dairy-free options, and the oat and coconut milk options will be available more often this year as a result.

Curbside service, which is also new this year, came about after customers complained about waiting in long lines.

“I’m excited for the 40th season and to hit the ground running and to see all the faces that kind of, with our curbside setup maybe we see them from afar, but to see everyone all over again,” said Dairyhäus owner and operator Brent Murray. “It’s great being in this community and seeing our friends.”

The Dairyhäus is open from 4-9 p.m. on weekdays and from noon to 9 p.m. on weekends. It will open every day of the week from noon to 10 p.m. during the summer months.

You Won’t Believe What Was Found In Abandoned Illinois Bonanza

Inside this abandoned Bonanza Steakhouse in Illinois, you will not believe what they found. I remember when I was a kid, my parents would go out to dinner every Friday night. Most of the time I would go with them. It was a family meal night out. We would rotate each week and hit several different places in and around the town where I grew up.
ROCKFORD, IL
