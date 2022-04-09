United gets ‘crucial’ win over Eagle Pass

Matt Rangel and the United Longhorns won games Friday and Saturday to move into second place in District 30-6A with a 5-3 record. (Danny Zaragoza, Freelance Photographer / Danny Zaragoza | Laredo Morning Times)

United handed Eagle Pass just its second loss of the District 30-6A schedule Saturday as the Longhorns took down the Eagles 7-3 at Krueger Field.

The Longhorns jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run single by third baseman Alejandro Castillo.

Eagle Pass was able to tie it up in the top of the second, but United added another run in the bottom half to make the score 3-2.

The Longhorns never trailed again as they added two runs in the bottom of the third and another two in the bottom of the sixth.

Matt Rangel led the way at the plate going 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI. He is 4 for 6 over his last two games.

“He works hard,” head coach Rudy Saldivar said. “He’s one of those guys that’s always paying attention to the game and what’s going on.

“We tell the kids all the time, ‘Get your information. Grab it and run with it.’ And I think he’s one of those guys that studies the game and is into what’s going on. So when he goes up there he has a plan and it’s worked out.”

United’s win over Eagle Pass gives the Longhorns a 5-3 record in District 30-6A play and the team now sits one game back of Alexander and the Eagles for first.

Splitting with the Eagles now means if the Longhorns can tie for district things will get interesting. If it goes by run differential United will finish higher.

The Longhorns will need some help along the way. They need someone to beat Eagle Pass now. But if they didn’t beat Eagle Pass on Saturday they’d have no shot at the district title at all.

This win was very important.

“It’s crucial,” Saldivar said. “Just keep building the momentum we’ve got going.”

