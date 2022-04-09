ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montreal rallies to defeat Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. -- Romell Quioto scored into an empty net in the 81st minute and CF Montreal rallied late to defeat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 in MLS action on Saturday.

Quioto netted the game-winner for Montreal (2-3-1) when he stole the ball from Carlos Coronel after catching the Red Bulls keeper way out in front of the net trying to clear the ball.

Omir Fernandez staked New York (3-2-1) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 14th minute. The lead held until Rudy Camacho pulled Montreal even with a goal in the 71st minute.

The Red Bulls outshot Montreal 14-9 with a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Sebastian Breza saved four of the five shots he faced for Montreal.

ESPN

Atlanta's Josef Martinez to have knee surgery, adds to injury woes

Atlanta United FC striker Josef Martinez is sidelined six-to-eight weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, the club announced Friday. Martinez had ACL surgery on the same knee and missed all but one game in 2020 before returning for the next season. - MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

LA Galaxy extend home dominance over LAFC in thrilling edition of El Trafico

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Sega Coulibaly scored in the first half for the host LA Galaxy in a nail-biting 2-1 win over rivals LAFC on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park. Down 2-1 and responsible for a majority of the pressure in the second half, LAFC (4-1-1, 13 points) was...
MLS
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF’s Leonardo Campana Scores Hat Trick In Team’s First Victory Of 2022 Season

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF’s Leonardo Campana gave South Florida soccer fans a reason to smile on Saturday afternoon as his team defeated the New England Revolution by score of 3-2. Campana scored a hat trick against the New England Revolution, with his third goal coming late into the game. It was Inter Miami CF’s first victory of the 2022 season. Inter Miami CF had been winning by a score of 2-1 until the 66th minute, that is when they found a way to let the Revolution tie the game with a penalty kick. Inter Miami played their best soccer of the season without Argentine former international Gonzalo Higuain, who did not dress for the game. La Rosa Negra outshot the Revolution 10-6 with 4-3 in shots on goal. The team defended and attacked equally well for a deserving win. Miami’s next game will be against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, April 16 at 10 p.m. The South Florida squad now has a record of 1 win, 1 draw and 4 losses.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC4 Columbus

US women’s soccer routs Uzbekistan, 9-1, at Lower.com Field

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The United States women’s soccer team took care of business in Columbus with a 9-1 win over Uzbekistan at Lower.com Field Saturday. Sophia Smith became the youngest player in 22 years to score a hat trick for the U.S. women’s national team, extending the team’s unbeaten streak on American soil to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Kara's goal sends Orlando City past Chicago Fire 1-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ercan Kara scored a second-half goal to lead Orlando City to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire in MLS action on Saturday. Kara’s game-winner came in the 59th minute, securing the win for Orlando (3-2-2). Alexandre Pato had an assist on the goal.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

Ferreira propels Dynamo to 4-3 victory over Earthquakes

HOUSTON (AP) — Sebastian Ferreira scored a goal in each half to propel the Houston Dynamo to a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS play on Saturday. Ferreira put Houston (3-1-2) up 1-0 with a goal in the 8th minute on an assist from Fafa Picault.
HOUSTON, TX
Romell Quioto
Omir Fernandez
Sebastian Breza
Rudy Camacho
CBS New York

Devils stuns Stars with 2 quick goals in third on way to win

DALLAS -- Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday.Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves."We needed some good saves, and he made those saves for us," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said.Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning in the Western Conference. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Palmieri scores with 14 seconds left, Islanders edge Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Kyle Palmieri scored with 14.1 seconds remaining in a wild final minute to lift the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.Ilya Sorokin needed only 19 saves to pick up the victory, though he was less than a minute away from matching a franchise record for shutouts in a season.But Vincent Trocheck's goal with 56.8 seconds to play tied it for Carolina.Still, the Islanders won for the fifth time in their last six games - thanks to Palmieri's clutch goal."We're just playing good hockey right now," left wing Matt Martin said.Yet with...
ELMONT, NY
CBS New York

Kreider now 1 away from 50, Rangers clinch playoff spot

NEW YORK -- Chris Kreider scored twice, Artemi Panarin added a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers routed the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Saturday night to clinch their first postseason berth since 2017.Ryan Strome and Andrew Copp also had goals and Igor Shesterkin needed just 21 saves to thwart the Senators as the surging Rangers improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine and moved into a tie with Carolina atop the Metropolitan Division with 100 points.The Rangers have nine games left, while the Hurricanes have 10. The teams meet Tuesday night in New York after Carolina hosts Anaheim on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

United States women roll past Uzbekistan with Sophia Smith hat trick in friendly

Sophia Smith scored three goals and the United States women's national team beat Uzbekistan 9-1 on Saturday, extending the team's unbeaten streak on American soil to 66 games. Andi Sullivan, Mallory Pugh, Catarina Macario, Jaelin Howell, Ashley Hatch and Ashley Sanchez also scored at Lower.com Field in Columbus for the top-ranked USWNT.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Uzbekistan players to watch: USA soccer live stream, how to watch online, time, date, TV Channel,

The U.S. women's national team is set to play a pair a friendlies against Uzbekistan beginning Saturday. It will be the first time both sides face each other in their respective histories. Uzbekistan is ranked 48th overall and they ended up being the USWNT's opposition during this international window due to availability and thanks to some scheduling conflicts among other national teams. These are the first friendlies post SheBelieves Cup, where the USWNT won their fifth title, and head coach Vlatko Andonovski has called in several players from the 2022 SheBelieves Cup winning side.
COLUMBUS, OH
