How to wear hot pink: this season’s most stylish colour

By Jo Jones and Helen Seamons
 1 day ago
Fuchsia, also answering to magenta or hot pink, will bring a much-needed sense of positivity and escapism to your wardrobe. Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director at Valentino, loves the colour so much he has mixed his own shade with Pantone. Called Pink PP, it made up 40 looks at his recent AW22 show, from tiny bubble dresses to sweeping opera coats, all shown on a matching runway. Guests, including Zendaya (below) attended the Paris show wearing it head-to-toe. Further confirmation comes via trend forecaster WGSN who named Coloro’s deep pink Orchid Flower “colour of the year”. Take a tip from Halston and add a real one to your desk (£5, ikea.com).

Zendaya attending Valentino in March 2022. Photograph: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

A hot pink dress like River Island’s tie-front style or Cos’s oversized asymmetric waist are an instant update. Or try & Other Stories’s stretchy long-sleeved mesh dress with an all-over black floral print on bold pink (£65). You could try sprucing up an old T-shirt or shirt with Dylon’s Passion Pink shade, (£7) for a cost-effective way to buy into the trend. Just pop it in your washing machine and hey presto!

Mix a hot pink T-shirt with a wide-leg brown suit for work or style with a softer millennial pink for an ideal counterpart. Hanky Panky’s soft-cup lace bra, (£50, matchesfashion.com) is a fun base for paler outerwear.

Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock’s collab is a dream day-to-night situation – the classic Arizona sandal has had a pink velvet and crystal buckle glow-up (£415). Asos’s take on the trend, velvet flat pumps with a thick chain strap, is a more wallet friendly version (£22). Or try Hush’s heeled mule, (£110) to add some panache to your jeans.

1. Cape blouse, £25.99, zara.com

2. Asymmetric waist, £69, cosstores.com

3. Midi shirt dress, £48, riverisland.com

4. Coat, £299, gant.co.uk

5. Skirt, £210, essentiel-antwerp.com

6. Bag, £224, Jacquemus at farfetch.com

7. Heeled mules, £175, russellandbromley.co.uk

8. Sandals, £109, Carvela at kurtgeiger.com

