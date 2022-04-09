ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AIDS Walk Ohio returns to Genoa Park in person after 2 years

By Myles Harris
WSYX ABC6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — AIDS Walk Ohio returned to Genoa Park for the first time in two years. Since 2020, the event had been pushed virtually because of the pandemic. Participants in this year's walk loved the fact that they were able to show their support in person....

WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Children's book causes stir at Buckeye Valley Local school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a book about learning to be yourself and loving who you are, but it's sparking some controversy in a local school district. Some parents told ABC 6 that the book was given the boot at a Buckeye Valley Local school because some thought it could be promoting a gay lifestyle.
COLUMBUS, OH
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
WTRF- 7News

Two people in West Virginia charged for smoking pot with kids present

Two people have been charged with child neglect after admitting to smoking marijuana with children present before officers were called to the residence for a domestic disturbance. Officers were dispatched to a residence in Grafton, West Virginia about a domestic disturbance on March 19, according to a criminal complaint, reported WBOY. Andrew Andres, 25, was […]
GRAFTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio daycare worker allegedly violently pulls out toddlers hair

An Ohio woman was allegedly caught on camera at work pulling a toddler’s hair.  Police are accusing  Kristian Hemmitt of pulling a 1-year-olds hair, carrying the toddler by the hair, and throwing her on the ground. The hair pull was so violent that Hemmitt that the hair came out of the toddler’s head and Hemmitt […]
OHIO STATE
Popculture

Kroger Product Recalled in 17 States

If you have shopped at Kroger and purchased the store's Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, check your cupboards and heed this recall. Continental Mills recalls the mix due to "potential foreign material contamination." According to the FDA, contamination is not something you want to swallow. "Continental Mills has issued a...
FOOD SAFETY
SCDNReports

Ohio Physician Sentenced to Prison

Physician Sentenced to Prison for Prescribing Controlled Substances Without Medical Necessity and Health Care FraudOhio State Police. Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that William Bauer, 85, of Port Clinton, Ohio, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary to 5 years in prison and was ordered to pay $464,099.14 in restitution, of which $253,300.55 will be paid to Medicare and $210,798.59 to Medicaid. In addition, Judge Zouhary ordered Bauer to pay $100,000 in community restitution. The community restitution will be distributed 65% to the Ohio Attorney General, Crime Victim Services Section, and 35% to the Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services. The Court strongly recommended that the community restitution amount go to the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

